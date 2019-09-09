Log in
Vislink Technologies Announces Further Three-Year Contract with Dorna Sports as Official RF Systems Supplier for MotoGP

09/09/2019 | 10:14am EDT

Vislink’s Track-Proven Racing Video Technology Powers the World’s Premier Motorcycling Championship

Hackettstown, NJ, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VISL), global leader in live video production, is pleased to announce a further three-year contract with Dorna Sports, S.L., under which Vislink remains official RF systems supplier for video communications, including onboard systems, for MotoGP, the premier motorcycle racing circuit in the world.

The MotoGP racing series showcases many of the fastest riders and innovative motorcycle technology available today. MotoGP events are carried by over 100 broadcasters and are seen by over 400 million viewers worldwide. Vislink has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Dorna, the exclusive commercial and television rights holder for MotoGP, that dates back to 2002.

“The continuation of our engagement with Dorna is testament to our leadership in live sports broadcasting, and delivering reliable, crystal-clear video to MotoGP fans around the globe,” said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink.

The technological requirements in delivering an RF system rugged and robust enough to meet the challenging demands of MotoGP are considerable: it must provide stable, stunning imagery from motorcycles that reach top speeds over 200mph, undergo relentless acceleration and deceleration, and are subjected to fierce vibrations and lean angles of 70 degrees.

Designed in conjunction with Dorna, the Vislink solution comprises a custom-built video transmission system which is then allied to a receive infrastructure supporting multiple onboard cameras as well as pit lane and paddock cameras. The network is able to receive the Vislink downlink system as used in the Dorna helicopter and is purpose-built for robustness at high speed. Vislink also incorporates specialized mounting components to meet the rigors of the track and withstand very high levels of vibration. Notably, the system can accomplish all this while using the minimum transmit power possible. Vislink’s latest award-winning encoding technology and advancements in receiver and filter components help to further deliver outstanding picture quality from multiple sources, all whilst featuring excellent spectral efficiency.

 “We are proud to have worked closely with Dorna over the years to develop and incorporate numerous onboard technology innovations that help immerse viewers in this exhilarating sport,” said Mr. Payne.

About Vislink Technologies Inc.
Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Daniel Carpini
941-953-9035
daniel.carpini@vislink.com

Investor Relations:
John Marco/CORE IR
516-222-2560
investors@vislink.com

Attachment

Primary Logo

MotoGP_Official_Supplier_Vislink

Official RF Systems Supplier for MotoGP

© GlobeNewswire 2019
