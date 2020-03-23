Vislink Technologies Appoints Jim McGowan as Vice President and General Manager of its MilGov Business Unit

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) today announced that Jim McGowan has joined the Company as Vice President and General Manager of its MilGov Business Unit, effective immediately.



“We are excited to announce the addition of Jim McGowan to our team,” said Carleton Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Our expertise in providing advanced video technology and solutions for worldwide law enforcement, public safety and military operations has made us a leader in supporting mission-critical applications. Jim’s thirty years of successful experience and leadership in MilGov and Aeronautics will be instrumental in driving our MilGov business to even higher levels.”

Jim McGowan said, “ I am thrilled to be joining the Vislink team and to be a part of their continued growth and success moving forward. The high-quality products and proven capabilities they consistently deliver help ensure that military and government customers around the world can execute well-informed, real-time operations reliably, effectively and decisively. I am excited about working alongside the dedicated folks who have built this brand as we expand our capabilities even further and continue to serve our important global customers.”

Jim McGowan was most recently President of Helinet Aviation Services, a helicopter services company engaged in aerial film production, news gathering, and airborne downlink system integration for government clients. Before joining Helinet, Jim was Vice President of Surveillance at FLIR Systems, where his team was focused on DOD and US Government business development. Prior to that he was VP of Commercial Sales at FLIR and oversaw the development and execution of sales and distribution strategies for a new segment focused on thermal imaging products for consumer and government customers. Jim joined FLIR from Pilatus Business Aircraft, where as VP of Fleet & Government Sales he helped the company define, develop and sell an innovative aerial surveillance platform for government use. Jim has held additional leadership roles at Envirovac and McDonnell Douglas, directing international aviation engineering and field service teams, and also served as an engineer at Alaska Airlines where he helped maintained the persistent readiness of the fleet.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.



Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

