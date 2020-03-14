Vislink Technologies : Issues Response to COVID-19

Dear Vislink Technologies customers, partners, suppliers and other stakeholders,

As the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to be felt around the world, our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by the pandemic. Vislink is a company that has always placed a priority on the health and safety of our employees, our communities, our customers and our partners. I would like to share with you the steps we have taken to reaffirm that commitment in light of this global health challenge we are all facing.

We are closely monitoring ongoing events involving the outbreak as they unfold. We are following the pronouncements and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, the Department of Health and Social Care (UK), Public Health England and other national and local public health agencies, and we are utilizing their guidelines to help inform our decisions.

We have activated measures within Vislink with the valued input of key personnel to ensure business continuity and mitigate potential risks to our operations. In fluid situations like this, redundancy is key with respect to managing human and material resources. We are taking the necessary steps to be ready for, and minimize, any possible disruptions to our business. On the production side, we are moving forward with our manufacturing activities, and have implemented necessary precautions to protect staff involved in such activities. Our goal is to fulfill all equipment delivery schedules, both for existing and new orders, to the best of our abilities.

We have issued a number of internal directives with the goal of keeping our employees (and those they come in contact with) safe. To that end, we are: limiting business travel; implementing a 'work from home' policy where practical; advising all staff to abide by the stringent hygiene safety protocols of public health authorities; strongly encouraging all employees to stay home if they are feeling sick; and we have increased the strength and frequency of scheduled cleaning at our facilities. We have also augmented our internal communications to provide regular updates to our employees.

For our customers, we are focused on doing our utmost to help them meet the evolving business and organizational challenges they are facing as a result of this contagion. This includes making sure they are aware of the extensive capabilities our systems offer to assist them in their plans, particularly our ability to craft innovative solutions that allow personnel to be there, even when they aren't there. In fact, we have several innovative remote production solutions applicable to television broadcasting, but also for the military, government and security sectors, as well as new fields such as remote production facility monitoring which reduces the number of staff required on site.

As the leader in providing video systems that capture, distribute and manage real-time events clearly and reliably, we are well-positioned to help people safely experience, enjoy and keep abreast of business activities and unfolding events as they happen.

We are also redoubling efforts to employ a variety of digital options to ensure the market can continue experiencing all our latest innovations that were normally displayed at trade shows and other public settings. The first of these will be a virtual showcase of the NAB 2020 event that was recently cancelled.

Our worldwide customer support channels will remain fully operational, and we are increasing our internal resources to be able to quickly respond to inquiries and other communications. Our cloud-based FreshDesk support portal will continue to be available to provide 24/7 interaction with our clients.

We will actively monitor this situation and provide immediate information and updates that we think will be helpful in all our efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and keep ourselves, our loved ones and our colleagues safe.

Since I joined Vislink as CEO in January of this year, I have had the pleasure of meeting many of you. I will be staying in touch and available during this challenging phase, while looking forward to the time when we can safely get together in person again.

We appreciate the trust and support you have shown to Vislink and thank you for your past, present and future business. We will continue to be at your service.

Best,

Carleton M. Miller

CEO, Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Share on: