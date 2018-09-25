Veezi : Signs Deal with CanalOlympia, Vivendi's Pan African Cinema Network

Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL) company Vista Entertainment
Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’) and Vivendi’s CanalOlympia have signed an
agreement to roll-out Vista Cinema’s Veezi across all their cinema
venues. Veezi, already utilised by cinemas in 27 countries, is Vista
Cinema’s SaaS cinema management solution for Independent cinemas.
Currently operating 9 venues across 7 countries, CanalOlympia is the
leading network of cinema and live performance venues in Africa. Several
additional sites are set to open in the months to come, extending the
breadth of the CanalOlympia footprint. The CanalOlympia operation
showcases the diversity of African culture and has helped bring cinemas
back to countries currently short on entertainment choices and cultural
infrastructure.
The venues include the latest projection and sound technologies. They
produce their own electricity via installed solar panels – an example of
the CanalOlympia approach to growing its offer in sometimes challenging
areas. To help them manage their circuit venues spanning different
markets, CanalOlympia required a management solution that their local
staff could easily use but one that would also leverage the synergies of
their sites operations and enable central reporting.
“The decision to choose Veezi was made to take advantage of a system
that focuses on cinema ticketing,” said Barbara Weill Head of
Programming and Communication, CanalOlympia. “Using Veezi will allow
CanalOlympia to manage the sites homogenously and save a lot of time
every week. The solution is a great choice for our operations and we’re
very excited about it. The fact that Veezi is engineered by and
supported by Vista Cinema – the most experienced cinema management
software provider – is an additional bonus.”
“The CanalOlympia operation is a fantastic project for Veezi to be part
of. Clients that push the innovation front as CanalOlympia clearly does,
provide us with equal opportunity to innovate and push Veezi
functionality to new heights. We’re delighted to further extend our part
in supporting Africa’s cinema industry by partnering with this very
special company,” said Mischa Kay, Managing Director, Vista Cinema, for
EMEA.
CanalOlympia have also partnered with Orange to promote the Cineday
two-for-one SMS voucher program and Orange Money, their mobile payment
solution, both of which will benefit from a Veezi integration. Later
this year, CanalOlympia will integrate Orange Money payments with
Veezi’s internet ticketing solution, to allow customers to purchase
tickets from the CanalOlympia website.
The CanalOlympia/Veezi roll-out will commence in October 2018 and
conclude in February 2019 when the Circuit’s new sites are commissioned.
About Veezi, engineered by Vista:
Veezi is a cloud-based SaaS cinema management solution built
specifically for cinema exhibitors in the Small Circuit Market,
categorized as those with fewer than 20 screens, also referred to as
‘Independent’ Cinemas. Veezi has customers in more than 25 countries
with the total market opportunity estimated to exceed 20,000 cinema
sites. Like the Vista Cinema suite, new functionality is continuously
added to Veezi to meet the growing demands of the Independent Cinema
community and its moviegoers.
About Vista Entertainment Solutions:
Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (‘Vista Cinema’) is the world leader
in cinema management software solutions with installations in more than
90 countries around the world and an estimated 40% global market share
in the Large Cinema Circuit market. The Vista Cinema software product
line comprises multiple modules, integrated and scalable, suited to
cinema exhibitors operating 20+ screens and 100s of cinemas. Vista
Cinema is head-quartered in Auckland, New Zealand and has subsidiaries
incorporated in Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Cape Town and
Mexico City.
About CanalOlympia:
CanalOlympia is the leading network of cinema and live performance
venues in Africa. Several dozen venues are set to open in central
and western African countries, where entertainment and cultural
infrastructures are often lacking, appealing to a population with an
increasing appetite for cultural content. Nine venues have been
opened to date (June 2018) in Conakry (Guinea), Yaoundé and Douala
(Cameroon), Niamey (Niger), Dakar (Senegal), Lomé
(Togo), Cotonou (Benin) and two in Ouagadougou (Burkina
Faso). The venues are structured around a modular movie theater with
300 seats, which can be transformed into an open-air stage
with space for an audience of several thousands. The venues are fitted
with the latest projection and sound technologies and use energy
provided by solar panels. CanalOlympia is part of the Vivendi
group.
