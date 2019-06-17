Vista International : Cinema, the Global Leader in Cinema Management Software, Focuses on Transforming the Guest Experience for Cinema Exhibitors

Vista Entertainment Solutions (Vista Cinema), the leading provider of
cinema management software for global cinema exhibition and the founding
company of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), announced an
enhanced product suite in April this year. Just two months on,
evidence-based showcasing of new Vista products will feature at
CineEurope.
Vista Horizon, MovieTeam’s Attendance Forecasting, Vista Digital,
Paperless Tickets, and Film Manager are a snapshot of Vista Cinema’s
innovation. Delivering new opportunities to meet the demands and
challenges of exhibition, now they are market ready and part of the
CineEurope line-up to be showcased.
Vista
Horizon is Vista’s response to exhibitor demand,
unlocking the opportunities that lie within operational cinema data. Its
three key components – Stream, Store, and Discover
– together provide a next-level business intelligence experience,
delivering real-time operational data insights and enabling cinemas to
make informed decisions faster. Data can be streamed around a circuit in
real-time revealing insights and enabling flash reporting to allow
responding to trends as they unfold. Storing operational data in full
detail in the cloud, exhibitors can discover new possibilities via the
product’s dashboards and self-service analysis tools.
Also optimised for mobile, Vista Cinema’s operational cinema data
warehouse solution offers new and improved business outcomes; it is now
in use with several Vista customers and is available for demonstration
at Vista’s CineEurope hub.
MovieTeam,
Vista Cinema’s cloud-based staff scheduling solution was released to
market in 2016 and continues to penetrate the cinema exhibition world at
pace. The product’s latest feature ‘Attendance Forecasting’, boosted
through joining forces with Vista Group company Cinema Intelligence –
has already proven a winner with US-based cinema/brewery Flix Brewhouse
by delivering impressive labour cost savings to the chain. Vista has
prepared a Case
Study documenting the Flix journey and the product will be available
for demonstration at Vista’s booth #101.
Let’s
Talk Digital is an invitation Vista is extending to CineEurope
exhibitor guests. Vista’s digital offering is based on a new customer
partnership model that includes Web, Mobile, Kiosk, and Digital Signage
and was unveiled at Vista’s February 2019 conference. Vista’s digital
experts work with cinemas to design, build, and manage
a consistent guest engagement experience based on a suite of highly
functional omni-channel components.
Focus is on crafting an experience that is unique to the cinema using
brand and tailored configuration of sales touchpoints. Integration with
the full suite of Vista Cinema software unlocks additional functionality
that takes the offering to another level. “Talk Digital” with Vista’s
experts at #101.
Paperless
Tickets can evolve and adapt to the moviegoer: sending
cloud hosted digital tickets to guests gives them an easy point of
reference and one that can change and develop; Vista calls this the “the
living ticket”. Aside from the obvious environmental and cost savings
impacts, via the sharing of moviegoer contact information, digitally
delivered tickets create the beginning – then track the continuation –
of a customer journey that does not rely on Loyalty membership. When a
customer’s journey is captured in this way, it becomes a powerful tool
to support guest engagement – for example, by driving targeted content
to the living ticket.
Film
Manager – built in 2018 in collaboration with a Vista Cinema
customer – has proven life-changing for the Film Programmers who use it.
That was exactly Vista’s goal when work began to enable film schedules
to be created from a central hub for every cinema in an exhibitor’s
circuit. Control; workflow; time saved; sessions policies, and real-time
box office sales review (to support schedule adjustments and maximise
circuit revenues), summarise the key benefits of this fantastic new
product. Film Manager is intuitive, browser-based, and one system, which
means centrally created schedules can be sent directly to cinemas and
adjustments made collaboratively at cinema level.
Integrations with Vista Group companies Cinema
Intelligence (‘CI’) and Numero
push the boundaries of Film Manager. CI enables film performance
forecasting to automatically generate schedule recommendations and
optimise guest attendance, whilst Numero enables access to film
performance data at a national level to help guide a programmer’s
decisions.
Visit Vista Cinema at CineEurope Booth #101.
Vista Horizon – https://www.vista.co/media/244195/vista-horizon.pdf
Case
Study: Attendance Forecasting – https://cinemaintelligence.com/attendance-forecasting-case-study/
Let’s
Talk Digital – https://www.vista.co/media/244193/vista-digital-channels.pdf
Paperless
Tickets – https://www.vista.co/media/244184/paperlesstickets.pdf
Film
Manager – https://www.vista.co/media/244194/film-manager.pdf
