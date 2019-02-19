Vista International : MOVIO Data Says Audience for 2019 OSCAR® “Best Picture” Nominated Films Was Youngest and Most Racially Diverse in Recent Years

Movio, a Vista Group company, the global leader in cinema marketing data analytics with a global database of over 100 million moviegoers, 750 million behavioral and transactional records, and more than 5,000 movie titles, today released its research analysis of the 2019 Academy Award® “Best Picture” nominated film audiences entitled An Evolution of the Oscar® Audience.

In light of efforts by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to increase diversity among its members and the films it honors, Movio was interested in how that increased diversity was reflected in the audiences for the Best Picture nominees. In order to analyze this, Movio aggregated together the audiences for all films nominated for “Best Picture” Oscars® for the past several years to see how the audience demographics for nominated titles have changed over time. The data results indicate that the audience attending films nominated for Best Picture in 2019 represent the youngest and most racially diverse Best Picture audience over the past several years.

2019 Best Picture nominated films are: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born, and Vice. Highlights include:

The audience attending films nominated for Best Picture 2019 represents the youngest and most racially diverse Best Picture audience over the past several years.

Caucasian moviegoers have gone from 72% of the audience for the 2016 nominees to 64% for the 2019 nominees.

African American attendance has risen by 75% to 14% of total audience in 2019, from 8% in 2016

In 2016, 49% of the audience that attended the nominated films was 50 or older. Over the past three years that percentage has declined to 35% for the 2019 nominees.

Prior to 2019, child tickets accounted for between 1-2% of tickets sold among all tickets for Oscar® nominated titles. This year child tickets are roughly 5% of tickets sold.

