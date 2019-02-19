Vista International : MOVIO Data Says Audience for 2019 OSCAR® “Best Picture” Nominated Films Was Youngest and Most Racially Diverse in Recent Years

Movio,
a Vista Group company, the global leader in cinema marketing data
analytics with a global database of over 100 million moviegoers, 750
million behavioral and transactional records, and more than 5,000 movie
titles, today released its research analysis of the 2019 Academy Award®
“Best Picture” nominated film audiences entitled An
Evolution of the Oscar® Audience.
In light of efforts by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
to increase diversity among its members and the films it honors, Movio
was interested in how that increased diversity was reflected in the
audiences for the Best Picture nominees. In order to analyze this, Movio
aggregated together the audiences for all films nominated for “Best
Picture” Oscars® for the past several years to see how the audience
demographics for nominated titles have changed over time. The data
results indicate that the audience attending films nominated for Best
Picture in 2019 represent the youngest and most racially diverse Best
Picture audience over the past several years.
2019 Best Picture nominated films are: Black Panther,
BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A
Star is Born, and Vice. Highlights include:
-
The audience attending films nominated for Best Picture 2019
represents the youngest and most racially diverse Best Picture
audience over the past several years.
-
Caucasian moviegoers have gone from 72% of the audience for the 2016
nominees to 64% for the 2019 nominees.
-
African American attendance has risen by 75% to 14% of total audience
in 2019, from 8% in 2016
-
In 2016, 49% of the audience that attended the nominated films was 50
or older. Over the past three years that percentage has declined to
35% for the 2019 nominees.
-
Prior to 2019, child tickets accounted for between 1-2% of tickets
sold among all tickets for Oscar® nominated titles. This year child
tickets are roughly 5% of tickets sold.
