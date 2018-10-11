Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vista Group International Ltd    VGL   NZVGLE0003S1

VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD (VGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vista International : Movie Industry Welcomes New POWSTER Labs Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:02am CEST

POWSTER Labs ‘launches’ with AR asset for Universal Pictures’ First Man

POWSTER, the creative studio that works with over 100 movie distributors including all six major studios, has announced a brand new division named POWSTER Labs. The team of highly skilled, creative experts based in Los Angeles will power up studios’ movie-marketing campaigns. POWSTER Labs is already aiming high, allowing moviegoers to detect the moon in their mobile web browser to activate an Augmented Reality experience for Universal Pictures’ First Man, starring Ryan Gosling. The creative marketing asset takes users on a journey to the moon while accessing behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive clips from the movie. The specialized division will pioneer developments in interactive VFX Breakdowns, interactive WebGL, 3D galleries, and interfacing with new APIs and effects released by publishers and social networks. POWSTER Labs comprises a dedicated, full-time innovation team assembled to create award-winning client campaigns, that will add new value to the entertainment industry.

POWSTER is known to redefine what is possible in digital marketing for the entertainment industry. The AR asset created by POWSTER Labs for Universal Pictures’ First Man breaks the barriers of what can be used as an AR tracker by reshaping the software’s capacity for image recognition. POWSTER is recognized for several other world firsts, including the award-winning VFX Breakdown for Pacific Rim: Uprising, which went on to win FWA Site of the Day. Audio isolation was achieved in the 360 video created for John Williams: A Life in Music, the video was honored with a Lovie Award for experimental, innovation in social media. The interactive music video engineered for “Work it Out” by Netsky has been honored as Adobe’s Cutting Edge Project of the Month. POWSTER’s creative campaign to promote the launch of Newton Faulkner’s fourth album Studio Zoo gave fans intimate access to Faulkner’s creative process via a live stream of his studio and the ability to interact with the artist on social media and control his house with Twitter. The project was named one of Google Sandbox’s Campaigns of the Year.

POWSTER Labs will continue to engineer the most innovative marketing tools available, optimized with ticket sales in mind. POWSTER CEO, Ste Thompson comments, “We are constantly pushing forward and keeping up with the way digital is changing, and I think that’s our unique quality. We aren’t just business people pushing a product, we are inventors looking at the future and constantly building new things.”

POWSTER also creates over 150 official movie destinations per month, powering ticketing websites for some of the largest blockbuster movies. Founded in London in 2009 as a sole proprietorship, Mr. Thompson sold a portion of the company to Vista Group in 2017 and expanded operations to a second studio in Los Angeles. Now, with a dedicated team housed in the same city as the major studios, there will be further innovation led by the needs of those studios. POWSTER Labs is inventing new methods of interactive storytelling; visit https://moon.firstman.com/ on your mobile browser to experience POWSTER Labs’ first mission; AR track the moon.

About POWSTER

POWSTER, part of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), is a creative and innovation studio operating in London and Los Angeles. The business provides creative services to the film and music industry and creates products to help engage users with entertainment content. The global leader in film distribution marketing websites, POWSTER creates more than 150 destinations a month for 100+ movie distributors in over 40 countries. The POWSTER movie platform enables over five million consumers a week to discover cinema show times on official movie websites. POWSTER is modernizing how movies are marketed and delivering innovation to digital entertainment content. The future of movie marketing and interactive storytelling is coming soon.

About FIRST MAN

On the heels of their six-time Academy Award®-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the decade leading to the historic Apollo 11 flight. A visceral and intimate account told from Armstrong’s perspective, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film explores the triumphs and the cost—on Armstrong, his family, his colleagues and the nation itself—of one of the most dangerous missions in history. www.firstman.com

First Man Creative: https://moon.firstman.com/
Website: https://labs.powster.com/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/powster


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL
09:02aVISTA INTERNATIONAL : Movie Industry Welcomes New POWSTER Labs Team
BU
09/25VISTA INTERNATIONAL : Veezi Signs Deal with CanalOlympia, Vivendi's Pan African ..
AQ
09/25VIVENDI : Veezi Signs Deal with CanalOlympia, Vivendi's Pan African Cinema Netwo..
AQ
09/25VEEZI : Signs Deal with CanalOlympia, Vivendi's Pan African Cinema Network
BU
08/24VISTA INTERNATIONAL : Group Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Global Supe..
BU
06/19VISTA INTERNATIONAL : Entertainment Solutions powering Saudi Arabia’s new ..
AQ
06/19VISTA INTERNATIONAL : deploys cinema ticketing software in Saudi
AQ
06/18VISTA INTERNATIONAL : Entertainment Solutions is Powering Saudi Arabia’s N..
AQ
06/14VISTA INTERNATIONAL : Entertainment Solutions is Powering Saudi Arabia's New Cin..
AQ
06/14VISTA INTERNATIONAL : Entertainment Solutions is Powering Saudi Arabia’s N..
BU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 127 M
EBIT 2018 26,1 M
Net income 2018 14,4 M
Finance 2018 16,7 M
Yield 2018 1,30%
P/E ratio 2018 43,18
P/E ratio 2019 33,63
EV / Sales 2018 4,81x
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
Capitalization 629 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,28  NZD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimbal Harrison Riley Chief Executive Officer
Kirk Senior Chairman
Derek Forbes Chief Operating Officer
Rodney Hyde Chief Financial Officer
Murray Lawrence Holdaway Chief Product Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD407
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.11%860 834
RED HAT-2.02%21 778
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.78%19 196
SPLUNK INC18.84%15 275
CITRIX SYSTEMS18.52%14 442
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.