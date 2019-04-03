Vista International : New Study Reveals Movio Clients Achieve Revenue Increase in Excess of $220 Million US

Movio, the global leader in data analytics and marketing solutions for
the film industry, has released new research showcasing the effects of
targeted marketing to moviegoers using their tools. Results show
significant increases in cinema admissions and revenue due to the use of
Movio Cinema worldwide.
Harvard Professor, Donald B. Rubin has confirmed cinema exhibitors using
Movio Cinema collectively experienced a USD227 million incremental box
office revenue uplift in 2018. The analysis showed that moviegoers
receiving direct communication via Movio Cinema increased visitation by
0.89 visits per Moviegoer. As moviegoers attend with family and friends,
this resulted in 1.96 extra admissions, leading to an increase of
USD16.61 in box office revenue, per moviegoer.
The average cinema exhibitor using Movio Cinema has 730,000 moviegoers
in their database, equating to a total annual box office revenue uplift
of USD12.1 million dollars for each exhibitor. The study determined that
global box office uplift in 2018 across all exhibitors, utilizing the
Movio Cinema platform, was USD227 million plus an additional USD97
million in concessions.
Using the theory of Causal Inference, an Observational Study was
designed to model moviegoers’ behavioral and spend patterns. The
methodology incorporated up-to-date thought leadership and
state-of-the-art machine learning techniques to quantify the effects of
targeted marketing using Movio Cinema. The methodology used has been
verified by Professor Donald Rubin, Emeritus Professor of Statistics,
Harvard University, internationally recognized as a leader in the fields
of Statistics and Causal Inference.
“At Movio, we wanted to definitively measure the visitation and
revenue uplift that exhibitors experience when incorporating Movio
Cinema into their marketing strategy,” says William Palmer, Movio’s
Chief Executive and Co-Founder. “This required an independent
assessment of the findings and there was no one more qualified than
Professor Rubin, one of the leading statistical experts in the field.”
“Professor Rubin’s validation of our results suggests Movio’s
software presents an exciting opportunity for the cinema industry,” Palmer
continues. “The application of data analytics in marketing decisions,
whether by a studio or by an exhibitor, is now a proven way to grow box
office revenue. Our goal is to continue to develop innovative solutions
that deliver increased box office success.”
Professor Donald B. Rubin says “State-of-the art statistical Casual
Inference methods, were updated to take advantage of modern
computational advances, such as those used in current machine learning
approaches, and then applied to Movio’s global moviegoer database, which
contains billions of email communication events. This application
numerically quantified Movio’s estimated impact on the cinema industry.”
Rubin continues, “The objective nature of the evaluation plan means
the results could have actually turned out negative for Movio, but
instead these results strongly support the value that Movio’s approach
can provide to both its clients and the industry as a whole.”
About Professor Donald B. Rubin
Professor Rubin is the inventor of the “Rubin Causal Model,” the
co-inventor of “Propensity score” methods for estimating causal effects
from non-randomized data, the co-inventor of the “EM” family of machine
learning algorithms, the inventor of “Multiple Imputation” for missing
data, and many other similar techniques. His work has garnered more than
a quarter million citations, according to Google Scholar, and Googling
him and his inventions creates more than 25 million hits.
About Movio
Movio is the global leader in marketing data analytics and campaign
management solutions, revolutionizing the way the film industry
interacts with moviegoers. Movio supports the world’s most comprehensive
source of moviegoer data and the company’s investment in data science
and machine learning has produced market-leading technologies that
redefine the possibilities of movie marketing. Movio empowers marketers
to connect moviegoers with their ideal movie via online and offline
channels, and link campaign data with actual ticket purchases to close
the loop and measure campaign effectiveness. Movio is a company of Vista
Group International Ltd (NZX & ASX: VGL).
About Vista Group International:
Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on
both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX & ASX: VGL).
The Group provides software and additional technology solutions across
the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by
Vista Cinema, the core business of the Group. Movio (authority in
moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the
Independent Cinema Market), movieXchange (connecting the movie industry
to simplify the promotion and sale of movie tickets), Maccs (film
distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film
distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business intelligence
solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie
studios) and Flicks (moviegoer ‘go to’ portal for movie information)
provide an innovative range of complementary products across additional
film industry sectors, from production and distribution, to cinema
exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has offices
located in New Zealand (Auckland HQ), Sydney, Los Angeles, London,
Shanghai, Beijing, Mexico City, South Africa, the Netherlands and
Romania.
