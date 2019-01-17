Vista Outdoor : Bushnell Announces Appearances and Giveaways at SHOT 2019

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - Bushnell, an industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 65 years, invites attendees of the 2019 Shooting Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show to visit booth #14551 to meet Bushnell ambassadors and have the chance to take home some incredible Bushnell optics. SHOT Show runs January 22 to 25 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Beginning on Tuesday, January 22 and ending Thursday, January 24, Booth #14551 offers visitors a schedule of events second to none. From 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. Bushnell will offer a product spotlight highlighting the new Prime, Nitro and Forge hunting optic lines. All three days attendees will have a chance to win a Forge riflescope, Forge 15x56mm binocular, or Forge spotting scope.

From 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Robert Brantley 'King of the 2 Mile' will greet visitors and give away an Elite Tactical 4.5-30x50mm XRS II Riflescope. After lunch, Bushnell will hold a product spotlight focusing on the Elite Tactical, Tac Ops and AR Optics lines from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. Giveaways will include the Elite Tactical SMRS II Pro riflescope and LMSS spotter.

Rounding out the Tuesday appearances will be Team Bushnell Shooters KC Eusebio and Corinne Mosher, who will be giving away a First Strike 2.0 and Lil P(rism).

Wednesday kicks off with the second round of Forge giveaways at 10 a.m. From 1:00 to 1:30 p.m., Eusebio will return with fellow Bushnell shooter Jessie Harrison. They will give away a First Strike 2.0 and TRS-26.

Bushnell will hold a product spotlight focusing on the Elite Tactical, Tac Ops and AR Optics lines from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and will hand out another SMRS II Pro and LMSS. Then, from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m., Whitetail Freaks Don and Kandi Kisky will be in the booth to answer questions and give away a Nitro riflescope and binocular.

Thursday, January 24 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. is the final chance to win a Forge riflescope, binocular, or spotting scope during the final Prime, Nitro and Forge product spotlight.

Then, at 10:30 a.m., Team Bushnell PRS competitors Bryan Sikes, George Gardner and Tom Fuller will be on hand to answer questions and give away the new Elite Tactical 3.5-21x50mm DMR II Pro.

After lunch from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. Bushnell will hold the final product spotlight. It will focus on the Elite Tactical, Tac Ops and AR Optics lines. Giveaways will include the CQTS and Advance red dots. Bushnell shooters Maggie Reese Voigt and John Scoutten will close out the schedule from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m., answering questions and giving away a First Strike 2.0 and Big D(ot) sight.

All product gifts are for booth attendees present in the Bushnell booth (#14551) at the time of the giveaway. No purchase is necessary. More details on how to win will be available at the Bushnell booth. For more information on Bushnell ambassadors and team shooters, visit www.bushnell.com/Community/Ambassadors.

