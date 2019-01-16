Log in
Vista Outdoor : Primos Jumps into Hunting Dog Market with Premium Kennel

01/16/2019

Primos KennelUP Dog Kennel is Ultra-Durable, Yet Lightweight Go Light, Hunt Hard with KennelUP

FLORA, Mississippi -Primos Hunting, a pioneer in game calls and hunting accessories, has long been at the forefront of innovation that improves the hunting experience. Now, Primos is setting a new standard for a hunter's best friend with its entry into the hunting dog market. Primos' new premium, one-piece roto-molded dog kennel is a significant step up in performance and features. Go light, hunt hard with the new KennelUp dog kennel.

Primos' Ben Brettingen is an avid upland and waterfowl hunter from the Midwest and has been a part of the project since Day 1. When he joined the Primos team, Brettingen helped identify a major gap in the current hunting dog market.

'Like many of our innovations here at Primos,' explained Brettingen, 'we saw an opportunity to solve a problem for hunters. We live and breathe hunting dogs, and knew we could make a better product for waterfowl and upland hunters whose most valuable possession is their four-legged hunting companion.'

The new Primos KennelUP Dog Kennel is ultra-durable yet lighter than competitor products. At just 37 pounds, the KennelUP is light enough for one person to load and unload quickly and easily. This premium kennel is designed to give you piece of mind, and protect the hardest working hunting buddy you have.

'The KennelUP's ultra-rugged one-piece, roto-molded construction is loaded with smart and durable features,' said Primos Product Manager Garrett Grey. 'Safety was our first, and primary concern. Adjustable vents for hot or cold weather, integrated tie-downs and a locking door protect the most valuable addition to your hunt.'

The lockable door is reversible to open to the left or right, without tools or disassembly. Built-in wash-out drains, heavy-duty handles and non-slip rubber feet make it the easy-to-load, easy-to-clean, long-term solution for the even the hardest working dogs.

'It's the rugged way to give your dog a safe and comfortable ride,' added Brettingen. 'Dogs aren't just my best tools in field, but valued members of my family. We want to make the very best products for them, too. That's why we decided to offer a dog kennel with the features to keep your pup ready for the hunt.'

The KennelUP Dog Kennel is sized for most hunting breeds at 35-by-22-by-26 inches. It will be found at dealers nationwide with a Minimum Advertised Price of $499.99.

To see more about KennelUP Dog Kennel and Primos' full line of calls, blinds, shooting accessories, game cameras and other hunting accessories, visit www.primos.comor watch the YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/PrimosHuntingVideo.

For a full version of the press release and a hi-res image, please click on the link below: http://media.vistaoutdoor.com/p/PR/1073.aspx

For new product sheets and high-resolution images on these new products, access the online press kit: http://media.vistaoutdoor.com/presskit/NPS/primos/KennelUP.aspx

For further information: Jake Edson, Communications Manager, Outdoor Products, Email: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 00:08:05 UTC
