Federal's New Shorty Shotshells: Big Performance in Small Packages

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal unveils its new Shorty Shotshells, which deliver similar full-sized performance without the length of standard shells. Shipments of Federal Shorty Shotshells have been delivered to dealers.
Great things really do come in small packages. Although just 1 ¾-inch long, new Shorty shotshells offer similar patterns, energy and accuracy as full-size counterparts. Now available in 8 shot, 4 buck and rifled slug loads perfect for fun at the range.
Features
• 12-gauge 1 ¾-inch shells
• Similar overall performance to full-size counterparts
• Available in 8 shot, No. 4 buck and rifled slug loads
Part No. / Description / MSRP
SH129 4B / Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch 4 buck, 1200 fps, 10-count / $11.95
SH129 RS / Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch rifled slug, 1200 fps, 10-count / $11.95
SH129 8 / Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch No. 8 shot, 1145 fps, 10-count / $5.95
