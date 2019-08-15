Federal's New Shorty Shotshells: Big Performance in Small Packages

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal unveils its new Shorty Shotshells, which deliver similar full-sized performance without the length of standard shells. Shipments of Federal Shorty Shotshells have been delivered to dealers.

Great things really do come in small packages. Although just 1 ¾-inch long, new Shorty shotshells offer similar patterns, energy and accuracy as full-size counterparts. Now available in 8 shot, 4 buck and rifled slug loads perfect for fun at the range.

Features

• 12-gauge 1 ¾-inch shells

• Similar overall performance to full-size counterparts

• Available in 8 shot, No. 4 buck and rifled slug loads

Part No. / Description / MSRP

SH129 4B / Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch 4 buck, 1200 fps, 10-count / $11.95

SH129 RS / Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch rifled slug, 1200 fps, 10-count / $11.95

SH129 8 / Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch No. 8 shot, 1145 fps, 10-count / $5.95

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.