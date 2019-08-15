Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federal's New Shorty Shotshells: Big Performance in Small Packages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal unveils its new Shorty Shotshells, which deliver similar full-sized performance without the length of standard shells. Shipments of Federal Shorty Shotshells have been delivered to dealers.

Great things really do come in small packages. Although just 1 ¾-inch long, new Shorty shotshells offer similar patterns, energy and accuracy as full-size counterparts. Now available in 8 shot, 4 buck and rifled slug loads perfect for fun at the range.

Features

• 12-gauge 1 ¾-inch shells

• Similar overall performance to full-size counterparts

• Available in 8 shot, No. 4 buck and rifled slug loads

Part No. / Description / MSRP

SH129 4B / Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch 4 buck, 1200 fps, 10-count / $11.95

SH129 RS / Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch rifled slug, 1200 fps, 10-count / $11.95

SH129 8 / Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch No. 8 shot, 1145 fps, 10-count / $5.95

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager - Ammunition, E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 21:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
05:27pFEDERAL'S NEW SHORTY SHOTSHELLS : Big Performance in Small Packages
PU
08/14VISTA OUTDOOR : Los Angeles Police Department Selects Gold Dot G2 and Force on F..
PU
08/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Primos 16MP AutoPilot Trail Cameras are Reliably Simple
PU
08/09VISTA OUTDOOR : RCBS Announces MatchMaster Competition Die Sets
PU
08/09VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR : Announces FY20 First Quarter Operating Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 837 M
EBIT 2020 44,7 M
Net income 2020 -0,90 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -279x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,15x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 269 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,60  $
Last Close Price 4,65  $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 84,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC-59.03%269
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.9.23%5 120
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-4.63%3 798
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 951
BRP INC16.81%2 794
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-13.48%2 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group