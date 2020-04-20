Vista Outdoor : Ammunition Brands Awarded Major International Police Contract

ANOKA, Minnesota - Through our Australian distribution partner, NIOA, Vista Outdoor ammunition brands; Federal, Speer, and Force on Force will supply police agencies in Australia with the world's best duty and training ammunition. The contract was awarded by the Victoria Police in Australia and allows for other Australian Affiliated Policing Entities to procure ammunition under the same terms and conditions.

'We are extremely pleased with this prestigious contract award,' said Jason Vanderbrink, President of Federal Ammunition. According to Vanderbrink, 'this award continues to validate the global trust our Federal, Speer, and Force on Force products have when it comes to protecting the international law enforcement community.'

'The selection criteria included a mix of technical capability and price,' said David Leis, VP of Law Enforcement, Government and International Sales. One of the differentiators is Federal's exclusive Catalyst primer. It's a lead-free technology providing the most reliable, consistent ignition possible. Leis said, 'with this contract award, Vista Outdoor ammunition brands and NIOA continue demonstrating surety of supply, professional capability, and the ability to meet all specifications while delivering value.'

Federal, headquartered in Anoka, MN, is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company.