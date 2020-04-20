Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc.    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vista Outdoor : Ammunition Brands Awarded Major International Police Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

ANOKA, Minnesota - Through our Australian distribution partner, NIOA, Vista Outdoor ammunition brands; Federal, Speer, and Force on Force will supply police agencies in Australia with the world's best duty and training ammunition. The contract was awarded by the Victoria Police in Australia and allows for other Australian Affiliated Policing Entities to procure ammunition under the same terms and conditions.

'We are extremely pleased with this prestigious contract award,' said Jason Vanderbrink, President of Federal Ammunition. According to Vanderbrink, 'this award continues to validate the global trust our Federal, Speer, and Force on Force products have when it comes to protecting the international law enforcement community.'

'The selection criteria included a mix of technical capability and price,' said David Leis, VP of Law Enforcement, Government and International Sales. One of the differentiators is Federal's exclusive Catalyst primer. It's a lead-free technology providing the most reliable, consistent ignition possible. Leis said, 'with this contract award, Vista Outdoor ammunition brands and NIOA continue demonstrating surety of supply, professional capability, and the ability to meet all specifications while delivering value.'

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.

About Federal Ammunition

Federal, headquartered in Anoka, MN, is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. From humble beginnings nestled among the lakes and woods of Minnesota, Federal Ammunition has evolved into one of the world's largest producers of sporting ammunition. Beginning in 1922, founding president, Charles L. Horn, paved the way for our success. Today, Federal carries on Horn's vision for quality products and service with the next generation of outdoorsmen and women. We maintain our position as experts in the science of ammunition production. Every day we manufacture products to enhance our customers' shooting experience while partnering with the conservation organizations that protect and support our outdoor heritage. We offer thousands of options in our Federal Premium and Federal® lines-it's what makes us the most complete ammunition company in the business and provides our customers with a choice no matter their pursuit.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Manager - Press Relations, E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 18:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
02:31pVISTA OUTDOOR : Ammunition Brands Awarded Major International Police Contract
PU
04/16VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/02VISTA OUTDOOR : to Support Expanded List of Non-Profit Organizations
PR
04/01VISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk™ Adds New Fits to A.R.C. Holster Line
PU
03/18VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces Three New Top Gun 100-Packs
PU
03/11VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Speed-Shok 100-Packs
PU
02/26VISTA OUTDOOR : and Brands Support Federal Legislation Breaking Down Barriers fo..
PR
02/24VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New MSR Ammo Cans
PU
02/19VISTA OUTDOOR : CCI Announces New Blazer Brass 180-Grain 10mm Auto Handgun Ammun..
PU
02/11VISTA OUTDOOR : CCI Launches Special Edition “Stangers” From YouTube..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 784 M
EBIT 2020 45,2 M
Net income 2020 -10,1 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -52,3x
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,30x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 530 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,75  $
Last Close Price 9,16  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.22.46%530
POLARIS INC.-40.95%3 697
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-35.21%3 084
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-28.29%2 940
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-29.79%2 122
LCI INDUSTRIES-29.96%1 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group