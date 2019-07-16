Log in
VISTA OUTDOOR INC

Vista Outdoor : BLACKHAWK™ Releases Level 2 Compact (L2C) Version of New T-Series Holster

07/16/2019 | 11:29am EDT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia -BLACKHAWK has spent the past several years behind closed doors in the Bozeman, Montana facility taking attention to detail and quality engineering to an even higher level to create a new line of duty-rated holsters: The T-Series. The latest evolution in this line is a Level 2 Compact (L2C) version that combines the durability and sturdiness of the L2D and L3D T-Series holsters with a streamlined and concealable form.

The T-Series family of holsters follows BLACKHAWK's Master Grip Principle, meaning the holster encourages the user's hand to naturally land exactly where it should in order to deploy the sidearm. This efficient movement pairs with a sound-dampening, low-friction, dual-density internal material for a fast, smooth, quiet and effortless draw, while the external proprietary, glass-reinforced nylon provides the highest degree of durability.

Key points that set the T-Series L2C apart from the rest of the T-Series family are RMR-compatibility, a speed cut for a faster draw, and a low-profile design for ease of concealment. While this holster has a smaller overall profile, the L2C is still duty rated, just like the L2D and L3D versions.

The T-Series L2C comes with an all-new attachment method called the Quick Dual Release, or QDR. This attachment method features an intuitive button release that allows easy attachment to and removal from a belt without weaving it through loops. The QDR can accommodate belts ranging from 1.5 to 2.25 inches and allows the holster to cant at various angles, depending on user preference.

An included Two-Slot Belt Loop attachment method also comes standard with the L2C. The asymmetrical design of the loop attachment tucks the grip of the pistol toward the body for better concealment and less interference with daily tasks.

To learn more about the full assortment of T-Series holsters, visit www.blackhawk.com.

For further information: Jake Edson, Communications Manager, Outdoor Products, Phone: (763) 323-3865, E-mail: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 15:29:01 UTC
