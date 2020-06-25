Vista Outdoor : Blackhawk Introduces New T-Series Red Dot Sight (RDS) Holster

Log in
06/25/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, announced today that the company's popular T-Series line will be expanded to offer new Level 3 Duty Light Bearing holsters compatible with pistol mounted red dot sights. The new T-Series Red Dot Sight (RDS) Holsters are designed for use with the Trijicon RMR/SRO, Leupold Delta Point Pro, SIG Romeo1Pro, and other similar sized optics.

Developed to support law enforcement officers who are authorized to use red dot sights on patrol sidearms, the T-Series RDS Holsters provide maximum protection for both the firearm and optic. The dual-injected molded holster provides proven durability for the sidearm while an additional removable rotating dust cover further protects the optic from impacts and debris. This combination of features provides users with a sleek, ergonomic design without adding extra bulk to the holster.

The T-Series RDS Holster will initially be available in a right handed, light-bearing Level 3 Duty (L3D) model for the Glock 17. Additional models will soon be available including both Level 2 Duty (L2D) and L3D in left and right-hand configurations for the Glock 17 and SIG SAUER P320 pistols. The holsters can be used with the Streamlight TLR-1 and TLR-2 pistol lights.

'As more law enforcement agencies authorize the use of red dot sights on patrol sidearms, the need for a duty rated holster that can accommodate these optics has never been greater,' said Evan McNamara, Director of Product Development for Blackhawk. 'With its streamlined thumb-activation retention, the T-Series RDS Holsters keep your firearm and rear optic at the ready while maintaining total security.'

The Blackhawk T-Series line is the world's first thumb driven, dual-injected molded holster. The holster combines the company's proven outer body strength made possible with a glass reinforced nylon along with a soft touch inner layer that is both super slick and sound-dampening. This durable and efficient, low-friction design translates into a smooth, quiet draw or when re-holstering the sidearm. Designed to follow Blackhawk's Master Grip Principle, all T-Series holsters have been specifically developed to allow the user's hand to land naturally where it should in order to deploy the sidearm.

For more information on the new light-bearing T-Series L3D RDS Holsters for the Glock 17/19/22/23/31/32/45/47 or to view the complete line of T-Series holsters visit www.blackhawk.com/holsters/.

About BLACKHAWK

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We're constantly researching, refining and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won't let you down. Because we're not just making stuff - we're honoring a vow.

For further information: Matt Rice Sr. Mgr. Media Relations Outdoor Products (913) 249-1568 E-mail: Matt.Rice@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 18:48:02 UTC
