VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
Vista Outdoor : Bushnell Elite Tactical XRS II and Robert Brantley Return to the Podium at King of the 2 Miles Match

07/05/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Bushnell Elite Tactical XRS II and Robert Brantley Return to the Podium at King of the 2 Miles Match

Bushnell Competitive Shooter Robert Brantley Becomes First Past Winner to Repeat on KO2M Podium

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - Bushnell sponsored shooter Robert Brantley used his Elite Tactical XRS II riflescope to return to the podium at the 2019 King of the 2 Miles (KO2M) Match in Raton, New Mexico. With a second-place finish, Brantley was named this year's Prince of the 2 Miles and became the first defending champion to even make it to the finale the following season.

The KO2M competition is a two-day extreme long-range (ELR) match held at the NRA Whittington Center in New Mexico. Teams consist of one shooter and up to two wind coaches/spotters, who fire on steel targets ranging from about 1,500 to 3,500 yards.

'Bushnell Elite Tactical products are something I know I can depend on week after week,' Brantley said. 'I used the same exact scope as last year. I knew I could trust it. With a great magnification range, optical clarity to see everything, and perfect tracking, I don't know what else you would need.'

'Delivering precise rounds at extreme distances is an art that requires the proper tools,' said Matt Rice, Bushnell Brand Manager. 'This was another amazing performance by Robert and a huge testament to the capabilities of the Elite Tactical XRS II riflescopes.'

'It tracked out to 40 mils up from my zero and the features gave me everything I needed,' added Brantley. 'For many shots, I'm dialing the entire elevation adjustment from end to end, and it has always gone back to zero and dialed what I tell it to.'

Brantley's team also used the impressive clarity and rich image found in the Elite Tactical LMSS spotting scope and Forge 15x56mm binoculars throughout the competition.

'I used those for spotting trace and calling corrections,' reported Brantley. 'Those are two pieces of gear that will always be in my ELR kit.'

Bushnell is one of the most recognizable and trusted names in precision hunting, tactical and recreational optics and accessories. For more information on the Elite Tactical line, the XRS II, or the Forge line visit www.bushnell.com.

For further information: Jake Edson, Communications Manager, Outdoor Products, Email: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 21:12:10 UTC
