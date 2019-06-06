Log in
Vista Outdoor : Butler Creek ASAP Electronic Magazine Loader Now Shipping

06/06/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - Butler Creek, maker of smart, field-proven, hunting and shooting accessories, is excited to announce the ASAP Electronic Magazine Loader is now available at retailers online and in stores.

The .223/5.56 ASAP EML is the only product of its kind, and it is made with serious competitors and training facilities in mind. Users simply fill the 60 round hopper with loose .223/5.56 rounds, select the desired round count and press a button. The machine automatically orientates the ammunition and loads the magazine. Loading does not get any easier.

'The Butler Creek ASAP Electronic Magazine Loader is on the cutting edge,' said Will Hemeyer, Butler Creek Senior Product Manager. 'The EML represents our commitment to exceeding the expectations of accessory products used for magazine loading. For those looking for a fast and easy way to load rounds, the Butler Creek Electronic Magazine Loader is the perfect choice.'

With an easy-to-set round selection menu from 1 to 40, the ASAP Electronic Magazine Loader is faster, more accurate and easier on the thumbs than hand-loading. It can load 30 rounds in 45 seconds, while users concentrate on other tasks or instruction. It works with most AR15/M16 magazines and offers dual power supply via an AC adapter or lithium-ion batteries. It has a MSRP of $442.95.

For a full version of the press release and a hi-res image, please click on the link below: http://media.vistaoutdoor.com/news/press_release/press_release.aspx?id=1152&brand=47&year=2019

For product information sheets and high resolution images, visit the online press kit at: http://www.media.vistaoutdoor.com/presskit/NPS/butler_creek/AR15-ASAPLoader.aspx

For further information: Jake Edson, Communications Manager, Outdoor Products, Phone: (763) 323-3865, E-mail: VistaPressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 21:42:06 UTC
