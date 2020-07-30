Vista Outdoor : CCI Introduces a New Line of MeatEater Series Rimfire Ammunition

LEWISTON, Idaho - MeatEater's Steven Rinella relies on high-quality rimfire ammunition to put small game on his plate. That's why CCI partnered with this renowned conservationist, author and hunter on an exclusive new line of ammunition, featuring CCI's proven Copper-22, Mini-Mag and Maxi-Mag loads. Shipments of these new products have begun to arrive at dealers.

Copper-22 is constructed from a unique mix of copper particles and polymer compressed into an accurate, potent, 21-grain hollow-point bullet. The time-tested and proven Mini-Mag 22 LR offers peak velocities, and a proven, accurate copper-plated hollow point bullet design. CCI Maxi-Mag is one of the most accurate and fastest 22 WMR cartridges on the market. Its jacketed hollow-point bullet design transfers tremendous energy to the target on impact. All loads feature clean-burning propellants and reliable CCI priming to ensure the most consistent ballistics.

'These three loads are what fills Steven Rinella's freezer with small game,' said CCI Rimfire Product Director Rick Stoeckel. 'His field-to-table lifestyle has made him a household name among hunters from all walks of life. We are very proud and excited to release this new line of special-edition rimfire ammunition to our customers and his fans.'

Features & Benefits

The official rimfire ammunition of MeatEater

Copper-22, Mini-Mag and Maxi-Mag loads with new packaging highlighting the partnership

Accurate, reliable performance on small game and varmints

Clean-burning propellants

Reliable cycling

Surefire CCI priming

Part No. / Description / MSRP / LINK

925CC / Copper-22 MeatEater 22 LR, 21-grain copper HP, 1,850 fps, 50-count / $10.99

962ME / Mini-Mag MeatEater 22 LR, 36-grain CPHP, 1,260 fps, 300-count / $28.99

958ME / Maxi-Mag MeatEater 22 WMR, 40-grain JHP, 1,875 fps, 200-count / $59.99

CCI recently launched a new website which includes a fresh look and design, and a mobile-first approach to meet the needs of today's consumer. Plus, the new site offers customers the ability to purchase select loads of CCI rimfire ammunition, Blazer handgun ammunition, branded merchandise and more direct from CCI. CCI's online shopping cart features free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For full details, go to www.cci-ammunition.com.

About CCI Ammunition

Dick Speer founded Cascade Cartridge, Inc. in 1951 next to the Snake River in Lewiston, Idaho. The company manufactured and marketed centerfire primers for government use in its infancy. CCI now develops them for sporting applications as part of Vista Outdoor and is the world leader in rimfire products. The company also produces industrial powerloads and Blazer ammunition. CCI is part of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation corporation.