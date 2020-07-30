Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc.    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vista Outdoor : CCI Introduces a New Line of MeatEater Series Rimfire Ammunition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

LEWISTON, Idaho - MeatEater's Steven Rinella relies on high-quality rimfire ammunition to put small game on his plate. That's why CCI partnered with this renowned conservationist, author and hunter on an exclusive new line of ammunition, featuring CCI's proven Copper-22, Mini-Mag and Maxi-Mag loads. Shipments of these new products have begun to arrive at dealers.

Copper-22 is constructed from a unique mix of copper particles and polymer compressed into an accurate, potent, 21-grain hollow-point bullet. The time-tested and proven Mini-Mag 22 LR offers peak velocities, and a proven, accurate copper-plated hollow point bullet design. CCI Maxi-Mag is one of the most accurate and fastest 22 WMR cartridges on the market. Its jacketed hollow-point bullet design transfers tremendous energy to the target on impact. All loads feature clean-burning propellants and reliable CCI priming to ensure the most consistent ballistics.

'These three loads are what fills Steven Rinella's freezer with small game,' said CCI Rimfire Product Director Rick Stoeckel. 'His field-to-table lifestyle has made him a household name among hunters from all walks of life. We are very proud and excited to release this new line of special-edition rimfire ammunition to our customers and his fans.'

Features & Benefits

  • The official rimfire ammunition of MeatEater
  • Copper-22, Mini-Mag and Maxi-Mag loads with new packaging highlighting the partnership
  • Accurate, reliable performance on small game and varmints
  • Clean-burning propellants
  • Reliable cycling
  • Surefire CCI priming

Part No. / Description / MSRP / LINK

925CC / Copper-22 MeatEater 22 LR, 21-grain copper HP, 1,850 fps, 50-count / $10.99

https://www.cci-ammunition.com/rimfire/cci/copper-22/6-925CC.html

962ME / Mini-Mag MeatEater 22 LR, 36-grain CPHP, 1,260 fps, 300-count / $28.99

https://www.cci-ammunition.com/rimfire/cci/meateater_series_mini-mag/6-962ME.html

958ME / Maxi-Mag MeatEater 22 WMR, 40-grain JHP, 1,875 fps, 200-count / $59.99

https://www.cci-ammunition.com/rimfire/cci/meateater_series_mini-mag/6-962ME.html

CCI recently launched a new website which includes a fresh look and design, and a mobile-first approach to meet the needs of today's consumer. Plus, the new site offers customers the ability to purchase select loads of CCI rimfire ammunition, Blazer handgun ammunition, branded merchandise and more direct from CCI. CCI's online shopping cart features free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For full details, go to www.cci-ammunition.com.

About CCI Ammunition

Dick Speer founded Cascade Cartridge, Inc. in 1951 next to the Snake River in Lewiston, Idaho. The company manufactured and marketed centerfire primers for government use in its infancy. CCI now develops them for sporting applications as part of Vista Outdoor and is the world leader in rimfire products. The company also produces industrial powerloads and Blazer ammunition. CCI is part of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation corporation.

For further information: JJ Reich Senior Manager - Press Relations E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 21:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
05:26pVISTA OUTDOOR : CCI Introduces a New Line of MeatEater Series Rimfire Ammunition
PU
07/29VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Awarded $13.8 Million Delivery Order from the..
PU
07/27VISTA OUTDOOR : New RCBS Rebel Single Stage Press Now Available
PU
07/23VISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk Adds New T-Series Light Bearing Holsters for SIG P320
PU
07/21VISTA OUTDOOR : Speer Ammunition Awarded Record $112M Contract with the Departme..
PU
07/16VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
07/15VISTA OUTDOOR : Kelly Reisdorf Selected as Women in Business Honoree by Minneapo..
PR
07/14VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Force X2 Personal Defense Shot..
PU
07/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Hydra-Shok Deep 380 Auto
PU
07/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk™ Introduces New T-Series™ Jacket Slot Leg ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 741 M - -
Net income 2021 29,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 988 M 988 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,75 $
Last Close Price 17,01 $
Spread / Highest target 5,82%
Spread / Average Target -1,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob Steelhammer Head-Digital Marketing, E-Commerce & IT
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.127.41%988
POLARIS INC.4.50%6 519
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.58.78%6 511
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION15.54%5 727
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.34.59%4 070
BRP INC.4.87%3 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group