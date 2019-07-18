Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : CCI and Ruger Team Up on 70th Anniversary Commemorative Target Load

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

LEWISTON, Idaho -CCI Ammunition is proud to introduce a commemorative Ruger 70th Anniversary 22 LR target load. It will be available in stores this fall and makes a great addition to the collection of any Ruger enthusiast.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. This year marks the iconic brand's 70th anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, CCI Ammunition and Ruger have teamed up to offer a commemorative Ruger 70th Anniversary 22 LR Standard Velocity target load.

The ammunition features CCI's highly accurate and reliable 40-grain lead round nose bullet, a 1,070 fps muzzle velocity and a unique Ruger headstamped case. It's packaged in limited-edition, 100-count boxes with Ruger logos and artwork. The loads are manufactured by CCI under a licensing agreement with Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., with a MSRP of $9.99.

For more information on CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com. Learn more about Ruger at www.ruger.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager - Ammunition, E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 21:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
05:45pVISTA OUTDOOR : CCI and Ruger Team Up on 70th Anniversary Commemorative Target L..
PU
05:30pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Sponsored Trap Shooter Ashley Carroll Strikes..
PU
04:30pVISTA OUTDOOR : RCBS Is the Choice of Extreme Long Range Competitors
PU
06:56aVISTA OUTDOOR : to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/17VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Continues Support of Kids & Clays
PU
07/16VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal and CCI are Proud Sponsors for the 2019 Scholastic Actio..
PU
07/16VISTA OUTDOOR : BLACKHAWK™ Releases Level 2 Compact (L2C) Version of New T..
PU
07/11VISTA OUTDOOR : Eagle Industries Announces New Video Series
PU
07/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Eagle Industries Announces All-New eCommerce Site
PU
07/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 894 M
EBIT 2020 56,0 M
Net income 2020 14,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
P/E ratio 2021 48,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 466 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,40  $
Last Close Price 7,69  $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC-28.90%466
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.12.68%5 277
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION2.39%4 063
BRP INC38.09%3 606
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.14.75%3 249
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About