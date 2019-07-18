Vista Outdoor : CCI and Ruger Team Up on 70th Anniversary Commemorative Target Load

LEWISTON, Idaho - CCI Ammunition is proud to introduce a commemorative Ruger 70th Anniversary 22 LR target load. It will be available in stores this fall and makes a great addition to the collection of any Ruger enthusiast.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. This year marks the iconic brand's 70th anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, CCI Ammunition and Ruger have teamed up to offer a commemorative Ruger 70th Anniversary 22 LR Standard Velocity target load.

The ammunition features CCI's highly accurate and reliable 40-grain lead round nose bullet, a 1,070 fps muzzle velocity and a unique Ruger headstamped case. It's packaged in limited-edition, 100-count boxes with Ruger logos and artwork. The loads are manufactured by CCI under a licensing agreement with Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., with a MSRP of $9.99.

For more information on CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com. Learn more about Ruger at www.ruger.com.