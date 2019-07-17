Vista Outdoor : Federal Ammunition Continues Support of Kids & Clays

ANOKA, Minnesota -Federal Ammunition is honored to continue its commitment to the Kids & Clays Foundation and its mission to help critically ill children and their families win the fight of their lives. Kids & Clays has been supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) through shooting sports for two decades.

'This is a great opportunity to back an organization that not only supports Ronald McDonald House Charities but also introduces thousands of new shooters to the sport each year with its fundraisers,' said Jason Nash, Senior Director of Marketing for Federal Ammunition. 'We couldn't be more excited about our continued support of such a great cause.'

The organization's fundraising sporting clays events are structured to provide all the equipment and supplies an individual would need to participate. This allows hundreds of first-time shooters to participate in a safe and fun environment. Kids & Clays is projecting its 2019 supported events to raise more than $2 million dollars for local Ronald McDonald House Charities.

'Because of support from companies like Federal, the organization expanded to 24 fundraising events with another dozen on the backburner to add in the next few years,' said Doug Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Kids & Clays Foundation. 'These events are expected to reach nearly 5,000 participants, of which many are newcomers to the shooting sports.'

See what happened when Federal and USA Shooting team members headed to Colorado Springs to take part in the inaugural Kids & Clays event for RMHC of Southern Colorado:

https://youtu.be/jTdZ4XQYdoo

For more on the Kids & Clays Foundation, visit https://kidsandclays.com. To donate and learn more about USA Shooting's team, head to https://www.usashooting.org.

For more information on Federal Ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.