Vista Outdoor : Federal Ammunition Sponsored Shooters Performing Great Across the World

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal Ammunition sponsored shooters continue to win accolades across all the shooting shooting sports both domestically and internationally. Impressive performances at top shooting events like the Grand American, IPSC European Handgun Championships, and PRS matches are putting valuable hardware in trophy cases.

Gregory Ferguson, Fort Morgan, Colorado had an amazing JR Gold performance at the Grand American, held annually in Sparta, IL. Using Top Gun from Federal Ammunition, Ferguson broke 1,200 of 1,200 16-yard targets and was perfect in eight individual events including winning the JR Gold AIM Championship and World Singles Championship.

Casey Reed, an ammunition engineer at Federal and competitive IPSC shooter, placed amongst the world's best at the IPSC European Handgun Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia. The event held September 9-13, 2019 was host to more than a thousand athletes and presented twenty-four challenging stages at a special Serbian military base. Reed shoots Syntech Action Pistol 40 S&W, 205 grain in competition because it meets the power factor requirements for USPSA and IPSC competitions while providing reduced felt recoil for faster follow up shots.

Reed placed fourth overall in the Standard Division of the Championships behind competitors from the Phillippines and a fellow American. 'The European Handgun Championship brings in the best competitors across the world to compete,' said Reed. 'I appreciate the opportunity to compete and place amongst the best in the world, as well as represent Federal Ammunition and the United States. I hope to compete in the next one in 2023.'

Lastly, Hunter Sykes placed third in the PRS Federal Gold Medal Match Open Division held in Carbon Hill, Alabama held September 13, 2019. In tough competitions where performance and precision are measured in thousands of a second, Sykes relies on Gold Medal primers (GM205) for his handloads. A gold standard for primers, Gold Medal primers are built with exacting tolerances and strict quality ensuring shooters high quality components to build ammunition they can trust.

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.