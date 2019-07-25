Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : Federal Introduces Exclusive Buckmasters Bonded Centerfire Rifle Ammunition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal, the industry's No. 1 rifle ammunition brand, is proud to introduce Buckmasters Bonded. The centerfire rifle loads were developed for serious deer hunters in partnership with Jackie Bushman and Buckmasters. Shipments have been delivered exclusively to Academy Sports+Outdoors.

'We at Buckmasters are very excited about teaming up with Federal Ammunition, our partner now of over 32 years, in developing the ultimate ammo for the whitetail hunter,' said Jackie Bushman. 'This ammo gives you everything from maximum weight retention, accuracy and knock down power for those big bucks, plus at a price point that everybody can afford.'

Buckmasters media outlets, including its magazine, TV show and digital properties, entertain and educate deer hunters with information on the latest technology and strategies from the most respected experts in the field. For more than three decades, Buckmasters and Federal have worked hand-in-hand to bring deer hunters the very best. Now that partnership offers even more with the creation of Federal Buckmasters Bonded ammunition

'The hundreds of thousands of Jackie Bushman's Buckmasters fans are dedicated hunters from all corners of our country. They are die-hards who seek performance in all their trusted gear, especially their ammunition,' said Federal Ammunition Centerfire Product Director Mike Holm. 'Jackie has decades of experience taking many types of game with Federal ammunition. Now, it's time for him and his Buckmasters community to get their own specialized, branded ammunition.'

Buckmasters Bonded features high-quality Federal components. Its bonded bullet retains weight for deeper penetration, and consistent expansion transfers more energy to the vital zone. Its eye-catching packaging features Realtree's new Edge pattern and the iconic Buckmasters logo.

Features

  • Copper jacket is electro-chemically bonded to its pressure-formed core, resulting in perfect uniformity
  • Maximum weight retention for deep penetration
  • Accurate, hard-hitting bullet design with large, lethal expansion.
  • Consistent Federal primer and precision-drawn Federal brass
  • Realtree Edge pattern and Buckmasters logo
  • Available in the most popular deer cartridges

Buckmasters Bonded will be available in 12 of the most popular hunting loads including 243 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm Rem Mag., .30-30 Win., 308 Win., 30-06 Sprg., 308 Win., 300 Win. Mag., and 7mm-08 Rem., with bullet weights from 95 to 180 grains, depending on caliber.

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager - Ammunition, E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 21:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
05:10pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Introduces Exclusive Buckmasters Bonded Centerfire Rifle..
PU
07/18VISTA OUTDOOR : CCI and Ruger Team Up on 70th Anniversary Commemorative Target L..
PU
07/18VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Sponsored Trap Shooter Ashley Carroll Strikes..
PU
07/18VISTA OUTDOOR : RCBS Is the Choice of Extreme Long Range Competitors
PU
07/18VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/17VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Continues Support of Kids & Clays
PU
07/16VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal and CCI are Proud Sponsors for the 2019 Scholastic Actio..
PU
07/16VISTA OUTDOOR : BLACKHAWK™ Releases Level 2 Compact (L2C) Version of New T..
PU
07/11VISTA OUTDOOR : Eagle Industries Announces New Video Series
PU
07/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Eagle Industries Announces All-New eCommerce Site
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 849 M
EBIT 2020 45,6 M
Net income 2020 11,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 36,0x
P/E ratio 2021 44,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,22x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 415 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,25  $
Last Close Price 7,19  $
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC-36.65%415
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.23.92%5 808
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-1.96%4 076
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.9.60%3 267
BRP INC35.51%3 091
YETI HOLDINGS INC145.01%3 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group