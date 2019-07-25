Vista Outdoor : Federal Introduces Exclusive Buckmasters Bonded Centerfire Rifle Ammunition

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal, the industry's No. 1 rifle ammunition brand, is proud to introduce Buckmasters Bonded. The centerfire rifle loads were developed for serious deer hunters in partnership with Jackie Bushman and Buckmasters. Shipments have been delivered exclusively to Academy Sports+Outdoors.

'We at Buckmasters are very excited about teaming up with Federal Ammunition, our partner now of over 32 years, in developing the ultimate ammo for the whitetail hunter,' said Jackie Bushman. 'This ammo gives you everything from maximum weight retention, accuracy and knock down power for those big bucks, plus at a price point that everybody can afford.'

Buckmasters media outlets, including its magazine, TV show and digital properties, entertain and educate deer hunters with information on the latest technology and strategies from the most respected experts in the field. For more than three decades, Buckmasters and Federal have worked hand-in-hand to bring deer hunters the very best. Now that partnership offers even more with the creation of Federal Buckmasters Bonded ammunition

'The hundreds of thousands of Jackie Bushman's Buckmasters fans are dedicated hunters from all corners of our country. They are die-hards who seek performance in all their trusted gear, especially their ammunition,' said Federal Ammunition Centerfire Product Director Mike Holm. 'Jackie has decades of experience taking many types of game with Federal ammunition. Now, it's time for him and his Buckmasters community to get their own specialized, branded ammunition.'

Buckmasters Bonded features high-quality Federal components. Its bonded bullet retains weight for deeper penetration, and consistent expansion transfers more energy to the vital zone. Its eye-catching packaging features Realtree's new Edge pattern and the iconic Buckmasters logo.

Features

Copper jacket is electro-chemically bonded to its pressure-formed core, resulting in perfect uniformity

Maximum weight retention for deep penetration

Accurate, hard-hitting bullet design with large, lethal expansion.

Consistent Federal primer and precision-drawn Federal brass

Realtree Edge pattern and Buckmasters logo

Available in the most popular deer cartridges

Buckmasters Bonded will be available in 12 of the most popular hunting loads including 243 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm Rem Mag., .30-30 Win., 308 Win., 30-06 Sprg., 308 Win., 300 Win. Mag., and 7mm-08 Rem., with bullet weights from 95 to 180 grains, depending on caliber.

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.