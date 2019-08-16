Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : Federal Sponsored Shooter Kurt Miller Takes Home High Honors at the 2019 IPSC World Rifle Championships

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

Federal Sponsored Shooter Kurt Miller Takes Home High Honors at the 2019 IPSC World Rifle Championships

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal Ammunition congratulates sponsored shooter Kurt Miller for winning High Super Senior (60+) title at the 2019 IPSC World Rifle Championships. The event was held in Karlskoga, Sweden, August 3-10.

The championship provided visiting athletes with high-level sport shooting challenges. The match consisted of 30 stages over six days, and over 650 competitors from all over the world. Miller's team also took home 3rd place in the standard semi-auto (iron sights only) division.

'The Federal ammunition I used shot flawlessly and allowed me the confidence in calling my shots at the extended ranges,' said Miller. 'The stages stressed accuracy and long range shooting. They had paper targets out to 350 meters and steel targets out to 400 meters. The stages also challenged us with low ports, contorted positions, and a lot of off-hand shooting. It was an honor to be part of the United States national team and to represent Federal.'

The International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) was established to promote, maintain, improve and advance the sport of practical shooting, to safeguard its principles and to regulate its conduct worldwide for the safe, recreational use of firearms by persons of good character. Learn more at: www.ipsc.org.

Federal is a proud sponsor of many competitive shooters in several disciplines. Federal is the official Ammunition Partner of the Precision Rife Series the official shotshell ammunition sponsor and supplier of USA Shooting, a non-profit organization that promotes the shooting sports and prepares American athletes to bring home Olympic gold.

Learn more at Federal and all its ammunition products by visiting www.federalpremium.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager - Firearms and Ammunition, E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 20:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
04:12pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Sponsored Shooter Kurt Miller Takes Home High Honors at ..
PU
08/15FEDERAL'S NEW SHORTY SHOTSHELLS : Big Performance in Small Packages
PU
08/14VISTA OUTDOOR : Los Angeles Police Department Selects Gold Dot G2 and Force on F..
PU
08/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Primos 16MP AutoPilot Trail Cameras are Reliably Simple
PU
08/09VISTA OUTDOOR : RCBS Announces MatchMaster Competition Die Sets
PU
08/09VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 837 M
EBIT 2020 44,7 M
Net income 2020 -0,90 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -265x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,14x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 255 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,60  $
Last Close Price 4,41  $
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 95,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC-61.15%255
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.9.23%4 958
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-4.63%3 691
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 884
BRP INC16.81%2 708
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-13.48%2 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group