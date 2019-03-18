Vista Outdoor : Federal Unveils New Top Gun Loads for Sporting Clays Shooters

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal expands its venerable Top Gun target shotshell line with Top Gun Sporting, loads designed specifically for sporting clays shooters. Shipments have been delivered to dealers.

For decades, Top Gun has been pulverizing even the most challenging clay targets. Now shooters can get that same consistent, trusted performance with Top Gun Sporting loads. They push their payloads fast to shorten leads, yet reduce felt recoil to allow quicker follow-up shots. Available in 12, 20 and 28 gauge, as well as .410.

Features & Benefits

• Loads designed specifically for sporting clays shooters

• High velocities and less felt recoil

• Hard pellets

• Consistent, reliable Federal primer

• Unique wad column produces consistent patterns

Part No. / Description / MSRP

TGSF128 7.5 / 12 gauge 2 3/4 inch, 1 ounce, 1,330 fps, 7.5, 25-count / $8.95

TGSF128 8 / 12 gauge 2 3/4 inch 1 ounce, 1,330 fps, 8, 25-count / $8.95

TGS128 7.5 / 12 gauge 2 3/4 inch 1 ounce, 1,250 fps, 7.5, 25-count / $8.95

TGS128 8 / 12 gauge 2 3/4 inch 1 ounce, 1,250 fps, 8, 25-count / $8.95

TGS224 7.5 / 20 gauge 2 3/4 inch 7/8 ounce, 1,250 fps, 7.5, 25-count

TGS224 8 / 20 gauge 2 3/4 inch 7/8 ounce, 1,250 fps, 8, 25-count / $8.95

TGS2821 7.5 / 28 gauge 2 3/4 inch 3/4 ounce, 1,330 fps, 7.5, 25-count / $13.95

TGS2821 8 / 28 gauge 2 3/4 inch 3/4 ounce, 1,330 fps, 8, 25-count / $13.95

TGS2821 9 / 28 gauge 2 3/4 inch 3/4 ounce, 1,330 fps, 9, 25-count / $13.95

TGS41214 7.5 / .410 2 1/2 inch 1/2 ounce, 1,330 fps, 7.5, 25-count / $13.95

TGS41214 8 / .410 2 1/2 inch 1/2 ounce, 1,330 fps, 8, 25-count / $13.95

TGS41214 9 / .410 2 1/2 inch 1/2 ounce, 1,330 fps, 9, 25-count / $13.95

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.

