Vista Outdoor Inc.

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
Vista Outdoor : Federal's New Terminal Ascent Component Bullet Delivers the Best All-range Performance for Hunting Handloads

04/24/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Federal's New Terminal Ascent Component Bullet Delivers the Best All-range Performance for Hunting Handloads

ANOKA, Minnesota - New Federal Premium Terminal Ascent component bullets deliver unprecedented performance for hunters who handload. The bullets' bonded construction fuels deep penetration on close targets, while the patented Slipstream polymer tip initiates expansion on long-range targets. The bullets' long, sleek profile offers an extremely high ballistic coefficient (BC), and its AccuChannel groove technology improves accuracy and minimizes drag. Now available in a full selection bullet weights and diameters for handloading the most popular long-range cartridges. Shipments of this product have begun to arrive at dealers.

Terminal Ascent's solid copper shank and bonded lead core retain weight for deep penetration and energy dump, delivering extremely effective wound channels and terminal performance. A large hollow cavity in the bullet nose, along with exterior jacket skiving, further aid expansion and penetration. Serrations allow petals to peel back on contact at velocities as low as 1,400 fps-speeds typically seen 1,200 yards downrange in the 200-grain 30-caliber loads.

'Terminal Ascent features grooving along the shank to improve accuracy across a range of rifles, while decreasing barrel wear and fouling,' said Federal Centerfire Product Director Mike Holm. 'However, unlike conventional grooving, the AccuChannel's highly technical shape accomplishes these goals with only a minimal increase in drag. No other bullet has this grooving technology.'

The bullet's Slipstream Tip features patent-pending hollow-core technology. A small cavity runs the length of the shank all the way up to just below the point itself. That point breaks free upon impact, allowing fluid to enter the hollow core, where it generates pressure and easy expansion, even at low velocities. The Slipstream Tip's hollow core sets it apart from all other polymer tips on the market-but it's also unique in its high resistance to the elevated temperatures a bullet experiences during flight.

'In addition to the AccuChannel and Slipstream Tip, our engineers incorporated other important features to boost BC, delivering flat trajectories and less wind drift,' said Holm. 'The result of all these design elements is both close-range and long-range terminal performance with both accuracy and reliability. And with that ability to expand at the lowest velocity of 1,400 fps, the bullet is sure to be a hit with shooters using shorter-barrel rifles or hunting handguns.'

Features & Benefits

  • Match-grade long-range accuracy in a bonded hunting bullet
  • Extremely high ballistic coefficient
  • Exclusive Slipstream polymer tip helps flatten trajectories and initiate low-velocity expansion
  • Less wind drift and drop
  • AccuChannel groove technology minimizes drag
  • Copper shank and bonded lead core retain weight for deep penetration at any range

Part No. / Description / MSRP

PB264TA1 / 264 cal., 130-grain component bullet, .263 G7 BC, 50-count / $52.99

PB277TA1 / 270 cal., 136-grain component bullet, .247 G7 BC, 50-count / $52.99

PB284TA1 / 7mm 155-grain component bullet, .300 G7 BC, 50-count / $54.99

PB308TA1 / 308 cal., 175-grain component bullet, .258 G7 BC, 50-count / $54.99

PB308TA2 / 308 cal., 200-grain component bullet, .304 G7 BC, 50-count / $54.99

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Manager - Press Relations, E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 20:07:07 UTC
