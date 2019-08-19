Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : Federal's New Upland Steel Loads Are Perfect for High-Volume Hunts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal is pleased to announce new Upland Steel loads in 12- and 20-gauge, which are perfect choices for doves and other light upland game, especially in areas that require the use of non-lead shot. Shipments of Federal Upland Steel ammunition have been delivered to dealers.

'This is an ultra-reliable, cost-effective, high-performance steel load offered in the smaller shot sizes that high-volume upland hunters are looking for,' said Federal Shotshell Product Director Rick Stoeckel. 'For example, it's definitely a great option for those who are required to shoot steel when hunting dove.'

With these new loads, doves are done. Federal Upland Steel serves up the patterns and power hunters need for hard-to-hit birds at a price that keeps them shooting all day. The loads are consistent and reliable, with high velocities that make the most of the steel payload.

Features

  • Quality steel payloads

  • High velocities

  • Reliable performance

  • Priced for fast-paced, high-volume dove hunts and other upland game

Part No. / Description / MSRP

USH12 6 / 12 gauge 2 3/4 inch 1 1/8 ounce, 6, 1400 fps, 25-count / $9.95

USH12 7.5 / 12 gauge 2 3/4 inch 1 1/8 ounce, 7.5, 1400 fps, 25-count / $9.95

USH20 6 / 20 gauge 2 3/4 inch ¾ ounce, 6, 1500 fps, 25-count / $8.95

USH20 7.5 / 20 gauge 2 3/4 inch ¾ ounce, 7.5, 1500 fps, 25-count / $8.95

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.

About Federal Ammunition

Federal, headquartered in Anoka, MN, is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. From humble beginnings nestled among the lakes and woods of Minnesota, Federal Ammunition has evolved into one of the world's largest producers of sporting ammunition. Beginning in 1922, founding president, Charles L. Horn, paved the way for our success. Today, Federal carries on Horn's vision for quality products and service with the next generation of outdoorsmen and women. We maintain our position as experts in the science of ammunition production. Every day we manufacture products to enhance our customers' shooting experience while partnering with the conservation organizations that protect and support our outdoor heritage. We offer thousands of options in our Federal Premium and Federal lines-it's what makes us the most complete ammunition company in the business and provides our customers with a choice no matter their pursuit.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager - Ammunition, E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 22:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
06:17pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal's New Upland Steel Loads Are Perfect for High-Volume Hun..
PU
08/16VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Sponsored Shooter Kurt Miller Takes Home High Honors at ..
PU
08/15FEDERAL'S NEW SHORTY SHOTSHELLS : Big Performance in Small Packages
PU
08/14VISTA OUTDOOR : Los Angeles Police Department Selects Gold Dot G2 and Force on F..
PU
08/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Primos 16MP AutoPilot Trail Cameras are Reliably Simple
PU
08/09VISTA OUTDOOR : RCBS Announces MatchMaster Competition Die Sets
PU
08/09VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 837 M
EBIT 2020 44,7 M
Net income 2020 -0,90 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -283x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,15x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,60  $
Last Close Price 4,72  $
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 82,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC-60.00%262
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.4.21%4 884
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-4.99%3 783
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 799
BRP INC14.35%2 740
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-13.33%2 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group