Vista Outdoor : Get Accuracy Through Any Rifle with Berger Hybrid Hunter Loads

0
03/15/2019

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal unveils Federal Premium Berger Hybrid Hunter, loads that combine the profile of a low-drag match bullet and the terminal performance of a traditional hunting projectile for lethal accuracy at any range. Shipments have been delivered to dealers.

Berger Hybrid Hunter bullet weights have been fine-tuned to provide exceptional accuracy through any rifle. Ballistic coefficients exceed those of comparable designs thanks to a hybrid nose design that combines tangent and secant ogive features. The bullets are loaded with our finest nickel-plated brass, Gold Medal primers and specially formulated propellant for the best consistency and reliability.

Features & Benefits
• Hybrid tangent-secant ogive bullet design
• High ballistic coefficient
• Superior accuracy across a wide range of firearms
• Lethal and reliable terminal performance on medium and big game
• Loaded to tight specifications with Gold Medal primers, nickel-plated brass and specialized propellant

Part No. / Description / MSRP
P243BCH1 / 243 Win 95 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $37.95
P65CRDBCH1 / 6.5 Creedmoor 135 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $43.95
P270BCH1 / 270 Win 140 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $40.95
P270WSMBCH1 / 270 WSM 140 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $42.95
P7RBCH1 / 7mm Rem Mag 168 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $44.95
P280AIBCH1 / 280 Ackley Improved 168 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $45.95
P308BCH1 / 308 Win 168 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $42.95
P3006BCH1 / 30-06 Sprg 168 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $42.95
P300WBCH1 / 300 Win 185 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $49.95
P300WSMBCH1 / 300 WSM 185 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $49.95

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager, Ammunition and Firearms, Email: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 21:28:07 UTC
