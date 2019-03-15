Vista Outdoor : Get Accuracy Through Any Rifle with Berger Hybrid Hunter Loads

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal unveils Federal Premium Berger Hybrid Hunter, loads that combine the profile of a low-drag match bullet and the terminal performance of a traditional hunting projectile for lethal accuracy at any range. Shipments have been delivered to dealers.

Berger Hybrid Hunter bullet weights have been fine-tuned to provide exceptional accuracy through any rifle. Ballistic coefficients exceed those of comparable designs thanks to a hybrid nose design that combines tangent and secant ogive features. The bullets are loaded with our finest nickel-plated brass, Gold Medal primers and specially formulated propellant for the best consistency and reliability.

Features & Benefits

• Hybrid tangent-secant ogive bullet design

• High ballistic coefficient

• Superior accuracy across a wide range of firearms

• Lethal and reliable terminal performance on medium and big game

• Loaded to tight specifications with Gold Medal primers, nickel-plated brass and specialized propellant

Part No. / Description / MSRP

P243BCH1 / 243 Win 95 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $37.95

P65CRDBCH1 / 6.5 Creedmoor 135 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $43.95

P270BCH1 / 270 Win 140 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $40.95

P270WSMBCH1 / 270 WSM 140 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $42.95

P7RBCH1 / 7mm Rem Mag 168 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $44.95

P280AIBCH1 / 280 Ackley Improved 168 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $45.95

P308BCH1 / 308 Win 168 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $42.95

P3006BCH1 / 30-06 Sprg 168 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $42.95

P300WBCH1 / 300 Win 185 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $49.95

P300WSMBCH1 / 300 WSM 185 grain Berger Hybrid Hunter / $49.95

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.