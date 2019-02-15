Vista Outdoor : New CCI Clean-22 Loads Reduce Fouling, Lead Buildup

LEWISTON, Idaho - CCI Ammunition is proud to announce new Clean-22- ultra-clean rounds that represent the future of rimfire shooting. Shipments of Clean-22 are being delivered to dealers.
Clean-22 uses an exclusive polymer bullet coating to greatly reduce copper and lead fouling in the barrel without leaving a residue. It also cuts lead buildup in suppressors 60 to 80 percent. Both the Sub-Sonic and High Velocity loads feature a 40-grain round nose lead bullet with geometry that's been optimized for accuracy. With dependable CCI priming and consistent propellant, Clean-22 provides flawless cycling through semi-automatics and all 22 LR firearms.
Features & Benefits
• Polymer bullet coating greatly reduces lead fouling in the barrel without leaving residue
• Cuts lead buildup in suppressors 60 to 80 percent
• 40-grain lead round nose bullets - red for High Velocity, blue for Sub-Sonic
• Optimized bullet geometry for improved accuracy
• Reliable function in semi-automatic firearms
• Great option for both casual and competitive shooters
Part No. / Description / MSRP
934CC / Sub-Sonic 22 LR 40-grain blue poly-coated LRN, 1070 fps, 100-count / $9.95
944CC / High Velocity 22 LR 40-grain red poly-coated LRN, 1235 fps, 100-count / $9.95
For more information on CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com.
For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager, Ammunition and Firearms, Email: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com
