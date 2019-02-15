Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : New CCI Clean-22 Loads Reduce Fouling, Lead Buildup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 01:57pm EST

LEWISTON, Idaho - CCI Ammunition is proud to announce new Clean-22- ultra-clean rounds that represent the future of rimfire shooting. Shipments of Clean-22 are being delivered to dealers.

Clean-22 uses an exclusive polymer bullet coating to greatly reduce copper and lead fouling in the barrel without leaving a residue. It also cuts lead buildup in suppressors 60 to 80 percent. Both the Sub-Sonic and High Velocity loads feature a 40-grain round nose lead bullet with geometry that's been optimized for accuracy. With dependable CCI priming and consistent propellant, Clean-22 provides flawless cycling through semi-automatics and all 22 LR firearms.

Features & Benefits
• Polymer bullet coating greatly reduces lead fouling in the barrel without leaving residue
• Cuts lead buildup in suppressors 60 to 80 percent
• 40-grain lead round nose bullets - red for High Velocity, blue for Sub-Sonic
• Optimized bullet geometry for improved accuracy
• Reliable function in semi-automatic firearms
• Great option for both casual and competitive shooters

Part No. / Description / MSRP
934CC / Sub-Sonic 22 LR 40-grain blue poly-coated LRN, 1070 fps, 100-count / $9.95
944CC / High Velocity 22 LR 40-grain red poly-coated LRN, 1235 fps, 100-count / $9.95

For more information on CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager, Ammunition and Firearms, Email: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 18:56:28 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
01:57pVISTA OUTDOOR : New CCI Clean-22 Loads Reduce Fouling, Lead Buildup
PU
02/14VISTA OUTDOOR : Primos Releases New Turkey Calls, SurroundView Blinds and TSS Ch..
PU
02/13VISTA OUTDOOR : Savage Launches Several More New Guns for 2019
PU
02/11TOMS BEWARE : Federal Expands HEAVYWEIGHT TSS Turkey Line
PU
02/07VISTA OUTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/07VISTA OUTDOOR : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/07VISTA OUTDOOR : Announces FY19 Third Quarter Operating Results
PR
01/17VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
01/14VISTA OUTDOOR : Speer Introduces New Look, Logo and Online Sales
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 049 M
EBIT 2019 70,0 M
Net income 2019 -591 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,68
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 534 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC-18.33%534
NIKON CORP8.78%6 301
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.10.82%5 277
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION5.58%4 340
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.27.40%3 484
BRP INC5.91%2 731
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.