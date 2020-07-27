Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc.    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vista Outdoor : New RCBS Rebel Single Stage Press Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 09:36am EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, announced today that the new Rebel Single Stage Press is now available and shipping to retail partners. Constructed from a solid cast iron frame and capable of delivering consistent loads with ease, the new press represents the next evolution in single stage press technology.

The new RCBS Rebel Single Stage Press has been meticulously machined to exacting tolerances and features several enhancements over competitive models. Among the new features include the tallest opening of any RCBS single stage press on the market, allowing it to make light work of today's longer cartridges.

Other new features include an ambidextrous handle, machined referenced surfaces, and a spent primer system that allows the primers to go directly into a trash can ensuring that no primers are spilled on the work area. Additional features include a Zerk fitting for those times when lubrication is required along with an extra wide base for enhanced stability.

'The Rebel Single Stage Press offers outstanding strength, durability and versatility in one easy to use package,' said Jason Slinkard, Director of Shooting Accessories for Vista Outdoor. 'Built to simplify the reloading process, our newest press continues forward the RCBS tradition of rugged dependability while promoting ease of operation at every touch point.'

For more information on the new RCBS kits visit your local retailer or go to www.RCBS.com.

About RCBS

RCBS has dedicated itself to the craft of reloading ammunition since it was founded in 1943. RCBS started with one simple bullet die and has grown into the leading manufacturer of reloading equipment for rifles and pistols. Reloading is an exact process with tight tolerances. It requires precision and skill to be done correctly. That's why RCBS makes state-of-the-art products - everything from presses, dies, shell holders, powder measurers and priming products. All are backed by RCBS's industry-leading reputation to give you a premium reloading experience. RCBS: Precisioneered Reloading. For more information, visit www.rcbs.com., connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/rcbsreloading/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RCBSReloading/.

For further information: Matt Rice Sr. Manager Media Relations (913) 249-1568 E-mail: matt.rice@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 13:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
09:36aVISTA OUTDOOR : New RCBS Rebel Single Stage Press Now Available
PU
07/23VISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk Adds New T-Series Light Bearing Holsters for SIG P320
PU
07/21VISTA OUTDOOR : Speer Ammunition Awarded Record $112M Contract with the Departme..
PU
07/16VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
07/15VISTA OUTDOOR : Kelly Reisdorf Selected as Women in Business Honoree by Minneapo..
PR
07/14VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Force X2 Personal Defense Shot..
PU
07/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Hydra-Shok Deep 380 Auto
PU
07/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk™ Introduces New T-Series™ Jacket Slot Leg ..
PU
06/25VISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk Introduces New T-Series Red Dot Sight (RDS) Holster
PU
06/23VISTA OUTDOOR : Ribbon Communications Appoints Miguel 'Mick' Lopez as Chief Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 741 M - -
Net income 2021 29,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 872 M 872 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,75 $
Last Close Price 15,01 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob Steelhammer Head-Digital Marketing, E-Commerce & IT
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.100.67%872
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.50.25%6 161
POLARIS INC.-6.16%5 846
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION11.82%5 307
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.31.08%3 964
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.42.72%3 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group