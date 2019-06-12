Vista Outdoor : New Savage 110 High Country Ideal for Western Hunting and Long-Distance Shooting

New Savage 110 High Country Ideal for Western Hunting and Long-Distance Shooting

Westfield, Massachusetts - Savage is excited to unveil the 110 High Country, a rifle that gives Western hunters the precision and power to take the biggest bulls and the longest shots. Shipments of these firearms have been delivered to dealers.

The 110 High Country is built to maximize accuracy with a spiral-fluted barrel and bolt, as well as the Model 110 action secured three-dimensionally along its entire length within the AccuStock internal chassis. The AccuFit system lets hunters customize length-of-pull and comb height of the TrueTimber Strata synthetic stock. Plus, the user-adjustable AccuTrigger offers a crisp, clean pull critical for making precise shots at extreme distances. The low-friction, coyote brown PVD coating on the barrel, receiver and other critical parts is harder than competing finishes and protects against corrosion and heat. At just 2-4 microns thick, the coating does not interfere with the rifle's tight tolerances.

Features

AccuFit system lets hunters adjust comb height and length-of-pull

User-adjustable AccuTrigger

AccuStock rail system

TrueTimber Strata synthetic stock with overmold surfaces

Model 110 stainless steel barreled action with coyote brown PVD coating

Spiral-fluted barrel and bolt

Threaded muzzle; magnum calibers feature muzzle brake with taperlock interface

Detachable box magazine

PVD-coated bolt handle, receiver, barrel, trigger guard and magwell

Drilled and tapped receiver

Three-position safety

Learn more about Savage. Visit www.savagearms.com.