Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : Own a Piece of History with Savage Anniversary-Edition Model 110

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

Westfield, Massachusetts - In 1894, Savage forever changed the world of firearms with a commitment to a higher standard in quality. Savage is proud to mark that milestone with a limited run 125th Anniversary Edition Model 110 collector's rifle, chambered in five cartridge options.

Only 1,894 of the rifles will be built, each crafted with a high-gloss Monte Carlo walnut stock, along with special engraving on the receiver, grip cap and detachable box magazine. The rifle offers the performance of all Model 110s thanks to a carbon-steel barreled action, button-rifled barrel, drilled and tapped receiver, and user-adjustable AccuTrigger. The anniversary-edition 110 gives shooters a chance to own a work of art and piece of Savage history.

'We at Savage are excited about this limited-edition opportunity and are happy to share this moment with our enthusiastic and loyal customers,' said Savage Marketing Director Beth Shimanski. 'So far more than half of the rifles have been ordered and spoken for, so anyone interested in getting one of these rifles that represent of our historic milestone should not delay.'

Features

  • Model 110 bolt-action rifle
  • Walnut Monte Carlo stock with cheek piece and gloss finish
  • High-gloss blued finish on all metal components
  • Drilled and tapped receiver
  • Detachable box magazine with custom engraved 125th anniversary detail bottom
  • Custom engraving on both sides of the receiver with a 125th anniversary scroll
  • Custom-designed pistol grip cap with vintage Savage logo
  • Adjustable AccuTrigger

To watch a video on the 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Model 110, visit https://youtu.be/lMvY5H01Tzc.

To learn more about Savage. Visit www.savagearms.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager - Firearms and Ammunition, E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 17:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
01:48pVISTA OUTDOOR : Own a Piece of History with Savage Anniversary-Edition Model 110
PU
01:43pVISTA OUTDOOR : Hoppe's Elite Helps Jessie Harrison Continue USPSA Dominance
PU
06/17First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vista Outdoor Inc
AQ
06/12VISTA OUTDOOR : New Savage 110 High Country Ideal for Western Hunting and Long-D..
PU
06/12VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Presented International Hunter Education Association Vol..
PU
06/07VISTA OUTDOOR : CCI/Speer's Lewiston, Idaho Facility Celebrates Safety Milestone
PU
06/06VISTA OUTDOOR : Butler Creek ASAP Electronic Magazine Loader Now Shipping
PU
06/05VISTA OUTDOOR : Bushnell Offers Father's Day Promotions
PU
05/30VISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk Releases Knife Collaboration with Custom Knifemaker An..
PU
05/23VISTA OUTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 993 M
EBIT 2020 61,3 M
Net income 2020 16,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
P/E ratio 2021 296x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,26x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 513 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,5  $
Last Close Price 8,88  $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC-21.76%513
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.18.98%5 571
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-1.21%3 996
BRP INC32.43%3 436
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.12.40%3 218
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About