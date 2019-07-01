Vista Outdoor : Own a Piece of History with Savage Anniversary-Edition Model 110

Westfield, Massachusetts - In 1894, Savage forever changed the world of firearms with a commitment to a higher standard in quality. Savage is proud to mark that milestone with a limited run 125th Anniversary Edition Model 110 collector's rifle, chambered in five cartridge options.

Only 1,894 of the rifles will be built, each crafted with a high-gloss Monte Carlo walnut stock, along with special engraving on the receiver, grip cap and detachable box magazine. The rifle offers the performance of all Model 110s thanks to a carbon-steel barreled action, button-rifled barrel, drilled and tapped receiver, and user-adjustable AccuTrigger. The anniversary-edition 110 gives shooters a chance to own a work of art and piece of Savage history.

'We at Savage are excited about this limited-edition opportunity and are happy to share this moment with our enthusiastic and loyal customers,' said Savage Marketing Director Beth Shimanski. 'So far more than half of the rifles have been ordered and spoken for, so anyone interested in getting one of these rifles that represent of our historic milestone should not delay.'

Features

Model 110 bolt-action rifle

Walnut Monte Carlo stock with cheek piece and gloss finish

High-gloss blued finish on all metal components

Drilled and tapped receiver

Detachable box magazine with custom engraved 125 th anniversary detail bottom

anniversary detail bottom Custom engraving on both sides of the receiver with a 125 th anniversary scroll

anniversary scroll Custom-designed pistol grip cap with vintage Savage logo

Adjustable AccuTrigger

To watch a video on the 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Model 110, visit https://youtu.be/lMvY5H01Tzc.

To learn more about Savage. Visit www.savagearms.com.