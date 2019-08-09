Log in
Vista Outdoor Inc

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
Vista Outdoor : Primos 16MP AutoPilot Trail Cameras are Reliably Simple

08/09/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

FLORA, Mississippi - Primos Hunting, a leading innovator of game calls and accessories, offers the easiest path to great trail camera photos with the AutoPilot line.

Now shipping to retailers everywhere, the new AutoPilot from Primos is built from the inside out to be exactly what hunters need their cameras to be - reliably simple. Operating the AutoPilot is as easy as sliding four simple switches to any setting. Or, even more simply, the factory configuration allows users to just turn it on and aim it right out of the box to start snapping best-in-class images right away.

'This camera practically drives itself,' said Primos Brand Manager Eric Hughes. 'Just put it out, flip a few switches and you are capturing amazing images.'

Available in Low Glow and No Glow models, the AutoPilot trail camera takes crystal-clear 16MP images and 1080p HD video with audio. Auto Exposure prevents 'white out' images, while a 100-foot detection and nighttime range, and fast 0.3-second trigger speed ensure you get your image.

The AutoPilot even makes replacing batteries easier. A new AA-battery tray allows users to simply open the panel, press the eject button, and slide the whole tray out for quick and easy battery replacement.

The 16MP AutoPilot Low Glow comes in OD Green with a MSRP of $129.99. The No Glow model features Mossy Oak Bottomland camo with a MSRP of $149.99.

For further information: Matt Rice, Communications Manager, Outdoor Products, (913) 689-3713, E-mail: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2019 02:50:08 UTC
