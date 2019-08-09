Log in
Vista Outdoor : RCBS Announces MatchMaster Competition Die Sets

08/09/2019

MatchMaster Competition Full Length, Neck Sizing and Seating Dies Offer Unrivaled Precision

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, announces the new MatchMaster Competition Die Series.

RCBS MatchMaster Competition Dies are the perfect tool for precision handloaders who are looking to craft the most exacting rounds possible. Available in Full Length, Neck Sizing, and Seating configurations, MatchMaster Competition Dies are precision-machined for a lifetime of perfection.

MatchMaster Full Length Sizing Dies use RCBS's precision-machined neck bushings to put the perfect amount of neck tension on each round. The titanium-nitride coated expander offers silky-smooth case extraction and reduced brass buildup on the expander.

'Both features help reduce the amount of stretch on the case neck,' explained RCBS Product Manager Will Hemeyer.

Also included in this exceptional set is the unique MatchMaster Competition Seating Die.

'What sets the MatchMaster Seating Die apart from the competition is a bullet-seating window with bullet-retaining system,' Hemeyer said. 'Simply place the bullet in the window and raise the case into the die to seat the bullet. Couple this with a micrometer-adjustable, free-floating, self-centering bullet-seating stem and the MatchMaster Seating Die is easily the most accurate bullet seating die on the market.'

The MatchMaster Neck Sizing Die Set also uses RCBS's precision-machined neck bushings to put the perfect amount of neck tension on each round while not changing the body dimensions of fired cases. Like its full-length brother, the MatchMaster Neck Sizing Die offers a titanium-nitride coated expander. The set also comes with a MatchMaster Competition Seating Die, with its unique bullet seating window and micrometer-adjustable, free-floating, self-centering bullet-seating stem.

Of course, the Seating Die is also available as a stand-alone. Reloaders will love that they can end smashed fingers and misaligned bullets with the specially-designed bullet window. Plus users can fine-tune any load with repeatable precision with the micrometer-adjustable, free-floating, self-centering bullet seating stem.

RCBS is the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, offering reloading equipment throughout the world. To learn more about the new MatchMaster Competition Dies, visit www.RCBS.com.

For further information: Contact: Matt Rice, Communications Manager, Outdoor Products, (913) 689-3713, E-mail: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2019 02:40:07 UTC
