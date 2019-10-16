Vista Outdoor : RCBS Introduces New E-commerce Website

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, announced today that it has launched a new and improved website at www.rcbs.comthat enables visitors with direct access to over 1,5000 of the company's industry leading products. Designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to easily purchase products at the click of a button, the new RCBS website brings a fresh look to the legendary brand.

'For over 75 years, RCBS has been the leading name when it comes to reloading equipment,' said Eliza Graves, RCBS Brand Manager. 'Now, customers are able to purchase all of our products from one place, at one time. This is something that has been long requested by RCBS fans everywhere and we are very excited to say that this request is now a reality.'

In addition to purchasing products directly through the e-commerce website, visitors to the website will notice an easy-to-navigate design that allows them to quickly select the product category of interest from presses to reloading dies and priming equipment. The new website also features an extensive Education Page that is perfect for first time hobbyists and experienced reloaders alike. A new Video Gallery brings over 70 videos covering everything from Intro to Handloading, to Case Preparation and FAQs, directly to visitors saving them both time and unwanted mistakes.

Catalogs and product manuals are also easily accessible on the new website as well as full access to RCBS social media accounts, e-newsletters and more. Built as a fully responsive site, users can easily access the website through a multitude of devices including desktops, tablets and mobile devices.

leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, RCBS offers reloading equipment throughout the world. To tour the new website and learn more about all of the company's products including the recently released MatchMaster Powder Dispenser, visit www.rcbs.com As the

About RCBS

RCBS has dedicated itself to the craft of reloading ammunition since it was founded in 1943. RCBS started with one simple bullet die and has grown into the leading manufacturer of reloading equipment for rifles and pistols. Reloading is an exact process with tight tolerances. It requires precision and skill to be done correctly. That's why RCBS makes state-of-the-art products - everything from presses, dies, shell holders, powder measurers and priming products. All are backed by RCBS's industry-leading reputation to give you a premium reloading experience. RCBS: Precisioneered Reloading.