Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC (VSTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : Savage Delivers the Perfect Package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 05:54pm EST

WESTFIELD, Massachusetts - Savage has expanded and upgraded its lineup of XP package guns, making it easier than ever for hunters to take a rifle from the box to their blind. Savage will have these new firearms on display in Booth No. 14551 at the 2019 SHOT Show, January 22-25 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

XP package guns fit new rifles with appropriate scopes that are perfectly matched for that rifle. Savage mounts these scopes with the correct scope mounts and rings as well as bore-sights the rifle for ease of zeroing in for the end user, saving time and valuable ammunition. Furthermore, buying a pre-assembled and bore-sighted Savage XP package gun is often less costly than buying the same components separately, making them one of the best bargains in firearms.

'We're working to provide the most convenient, simple, reliable and trusted rifle options available anywhere,' said Al Kasper, president of Savage. 'Our easy-to-use XP package guns offer the absolute best value for shooters and hunters.'
In 2018, Savage offered 62 different XP package gun models. It has added to that extensive line in 2019. There's a Savage XP combo that's sure to work well for any shooter, regardless of the target, the terrain or budget.

The new 110 Apex Predator XP comes equipped with a Vortex Crossfire II 4-12x44mm scope with Dead-Hold BDC reticle, a heavy threaded barrel and Mossy Oak camo stock.

The new 110 Apex Hunter XP comes with a black synthetic stock, sporter barrel, and a 3-9x40mm Vortex Crossfire II scope with Dead-Hold BDC reticle found on the Apex Predator XP. The 110 Apex Hunter XP package is available in left- and right-handed versions as well as a Muddy Girl camo version with several caliber options.

The new 110 Apex Storm XP also comes with a 3-9x40mm Vortex scope with Dead-Hold reticle. It features stainless steel metalwork for hunting in the most unforgiving conditions.

Also for 2019, all AXIS XP package guns have been upgraded with the newly re- designed, stylish, ergonomic synthetic stock. The AXIS XP and AXIS Camo XP versions are available with compact stocks. There's also an AXIS XP Camo Compact Muddy Girl camo version available. AXIS XP rifles come equipped with 3-9x40mm Weaver scopes mounted and bore-sighted.

'Last year, we upgraded the AXIS II XP product line, which are models that include the AccuTrigger, by changing to an improved, more rigid stock,' Kasper said. 'It was a success, as we received many outstanding responses from our dealers and customers. This year, we are answering their requests to also upgrade the base-model AXIS firearm lineup with that same stylish and ergonomic stock.'

Learn more about Savage. Visit www.savagearms.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager, Ammunition and Firearms, Email: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 22:53:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
06:24pVISTA OUTDOOR : Speer Introduces New Look, Logo and Online Sales
PU
05:54pVISTA OUTDOOR : Savage Delivers the Perfect Package
PU
01/09VISTA OUTDOOR : CCI Ammunition Will Launch Five New Rimfire Loads at the 2019 SH..
PU
01/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Primos Double Bull SurroundView Blind Receives Gear of the Year ..
PU
01/04VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Will Launch 25 New Products at the 2019 SHOT ..
PU
2018VISTA OUTDOOR : Speer Launches eCommerce to Sell Gold Dot and Reloading Componen..
PU
2018VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
2018VISTA OUTDOOR : Names Michael Robinson to Board of Directors
PR
2018VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of ..
AQ
2018VISTA OUTDOOR : Completes Credit Refinancing
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 133 M
EBIT 2019 76,6 M
Net income 2019 -73,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,04
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 680 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC4.05%703
NIKON CORP5.58%6 130
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.7.98%5 180
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION5.08%4 251
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.14.85%3 195
BRP INC12.90%3 076
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.