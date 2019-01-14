Log in
Vista Outdoor Inc

VISTA OUTDOOR INC (VSTO)
News

Vista Outdoor : Speer Introduces New Look, Logo and Online Sales

01/14/2019 | 06:24pm EST

LEWISTON, Idaho - Speer's formula for success - determination, independence and self-reliance - has been constant, but upcoming innovations show the country's most trusted law-enforcement ammo manufacturer isn't resting on its laurels.

In 2019, Speer customers will see a new, fresher, more aggressive logo that sets its products apart from others in a crowded field.

'The logo has a streamlined look and feel, but it's also a strong, modern, technical look,' Speer President Jason Vanderbrink said.

Another new step involves improved packaging for Speer ammunition and components.

'This change was partly spurred by customer requests for stronger, better boxes for our component bullets,' Vanderbrink said. 'So we upgraded them dramatically. Plus, we redesigned all ammunition and component packaging graphics and information to be more visually appealing. At Speer, we have always listened to customer feedback.'

Speer customers will also benefit from the launch of direct-to-consumer sales on the Speer website; www.speer-ammo.com.

'This is a place where our customers can buy specialized Speer products - such as 44 Special, 327 Federal Magnum and 45 Colt - that many retailers simply won't carry because that ammunition just doesn't move fast enough for them,' Vanderbrink said. 'But our customers can also buy the most popular ammo and component bullets here as well.'

Although Speer remains proud of its reputation for quality and performance, the company has set the stage to bring on more.

'There's a big reason Speer is the number one choice of law-enforcement professionals across the country,' Vanderbrink said. 'We service more than 80 percent of law enforcement nationwide. We also have many international contracts. Why? Because we build ammo that is extremely dependable; because we focus on terminal ballistics; and because we are the masters of meeting the FBI protocol testing, which is the gold standard of bullet terminal performance.'

This year, Speer is celebrating more than 75 years of business. The iconic manufacturer's reputation for making the world's finest component bullets and loaded cartridges goes all the way back to 1943. Speer is proud of its longstanding success and looks forward to a bright future ahead.

Speer will have their new logo and packaging samples on display in Booth No. 14551 at the 2019 SHOT Show, January 22-25 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information on Speer ammunition, visit www.speer-ammo.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager, Ammunition and Firearms, Email: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 23:23:02 UTC
