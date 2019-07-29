Vista Outdoor : Speer's New Impact Component Bullets Tough, with High BC

LEWISTON, Idaho - Speer's new Impact component bullets let you take your hunts and handloads farther than you ever thought possible. Shipments of Speer Impact component bullets have been delivered to dealers.

The new Speer Impact bullet, available in three great calibers, blends tough, molecularly bonded construction with a high ballistic coefficient. Its groundbreaking Slipstream polymer tip provides a perfect aerodynamic meplat, and its hollow core initiates expansion at velocities 200 fps lower than comparable designs. The combination results in deep penetration at mid-range, as well as extreme accuracy and consistent low-velocity expansion at long distances.

Features & Benefits

Molecularly fused jacket maximizes weight retention and improves accuracy

Slipstream polymer tip increases downrange energy and initiates low-velocity expansion

High ballistic coefficients for flatter trajectories and better long-range performance

Close-range penetration and long-distance expansion

Competitively priced

Part No. / Description / MSRP

TB264H1 / 264 cal. 140 grain 50-count / $25.95

TB308H1 / 308 cal. 172 grain 50-count / $26.95

TB308H2 / 308 cal. 190 grain 50-count / $26.95

For more information on Speer, go to www.speer-ammo.com.