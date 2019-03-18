Vista Outdoor : Stevens 301 Transforms the .410 Into a Turkey Killer

WESTFIELD, Massachusetts - Designed for use with Federal HEAVYWEIGHT TSS turkey loads, Stevens' new 301 Turkey shotgun throws powerful patterns with minimal recoil. Shipments have been delivered to dealers.

The .410 platform's single-shot, break action is simple and incredibly reliable, and the 26-inch barrel is optimized for HEAVYWEIGHT TSS payloads. The removable one-piece rail makes it easy to equip the 301 with an optic, and it's available in Mossy Oak Bottomland and Obsession camouflage options.

Features

• Single-shot, break-action shotgun

• Synthetic stock and fore-end with Mossy Oak Bottomland or Obsession camo

• 26-inch barrel optimized for Federal Premium HEAVYWEIGHT TSS turkey loads

• 3-inch chamber

• Swivel studs on stock and fore-end

• Removable one-piece rail for optional optic or red dot

• Bead sight compatible with TruGlo sight systems

• Extra-full choke included (Win. choke pattern 1/2-32UN)

• Manual hammer blocking safety

• Recoil pad

Part No. / Description / MSRP

19252 / 301 Turkey Mossy Oak Bottomland .410, 26-inch barrel / $199

19253 / 301 Turkey Mossy Oak Obsession .410 26-inch barrel / $199

Learn more about Stevens by Savage Arms. Visit www.savagearms.com.

