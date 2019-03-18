Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : Stevens 301 Transforms the .410 Into a Turkey Killer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

WESTFIELD, Massachusetts - Designed for use with Federal HEAVYWEIGHT TSS turkey loads, Stevens' new 301 Turkey shotgun throws powerful patterns with minimal recoil. Shipments have been delivered to dealers.

The .410 platform's single-shot, break action is simple and incredibly reliable, and the 26-inch barrel is optimized for HEAVYWEIGHT TSS payloads. The removable one-piece rail makes it easy to equip the 301 with an optic, and it's available in Mossy Oak Bottomland and Obsession camouflage options.

Features
• Single-shot, break-action shotgun
• Synthetic stock and fore-end with Mossy Oak Bottomland or Obsession camo
• 26-inch barrel optimized for Federal Premium HEAVYWEIGHT TSS turkey loads
• 3-inch chamber
• Swivel studs on stock and fore-end
• Removable one-piece rail for optional optic or red dot
• Bead sight compatible with TruGlo sight systems
• Extra-full choke included (Win. choke pattern 1/2-32UN)
• Manual hammer blocking safety
• Recoil pad

Part No. / Description / MSRP
19252 / 301 Turkey Mossy Oak Bottomland .410, 26-inch barrel / $199
19253 / 301 Turkey Mossy Oak Obsession .410 26-inch barrel / $199

Learn more about Stevens by Savage Arms. Visit www.savagearms.com.

For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager, Ammunition and Firearms, Emai: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 18:44:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
02:45pVISTA OUTDOOR : Stevens 301 Transforms the .410 Into a Turkey Killer
PU
02:45pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Unveils New Top Gun Loads for Sporting Clays Shooters
PU
03/15VISTA OUTDOOR : Get Accuracy Through Any Rifle with Berger Hybrid Hunter Loads
PU
03/05VISTA OUTDOOR : Savage's AXIS II Combines High-End Features with Friendly Price
PU
03/05VISTA OUTDOOR : Sporting Classics Magazine Honors Federal Ammunition with Excell..
PU
02/27VISTA OUTDOOR : Popular Federal Premium Barnes Triple-Shock X Loads Return
PU
02/25VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Honored by NWTF with Corporate Achievement Aw..
PU
02/22VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Introduces Premium HST 10mm Auto Load
PU
02/21VISTA OUTDOOR : Becomes Silver Sponsor of NSSF's Project ChildSafe
PU
02/19VISTA OUTDOOR : Savage Redesigns AXIS with New Performance Features
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 045 M
EBIT 2019 70,0 M
Net income 2019 -594 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,65
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 469 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,5 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC-28.28%469
NIKON CORP0.69%5 774
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.12.83%5 280
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION13.15%4 574
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.22.44%3 506
BRP INC4.90%2 699
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.