Vista Outdoor : Stevens 301 Transforms the .410 Into a Turkey Killer

WESTFIELD, Massachusetts - Designed for use with Federal HEAVYWEIGHT TSS turkey loads, Stevens' new 301 Turkey shotgun throws powerful patterns with minimal recoil. Shipments have been delivered to dealers.
The .410 platform's single-shot, break action is simple and incredibly reliable, and the 26-inch barrel is optimized for HEAVYWEIGHT TSS payloads. The removable one-piece rail makes it easy to equip the 301 with an optic, and it's available in Mossy Oak Bottomland and Obsession camouflage options.
Features
• Single-shot, break-action shotgun
• Synthetic stock and fore-end with Mossy Oak Bottomland or Obsession camo
• 26-inch barrel optimized for Federal Premium HEAVYWEIGHT TSS turkey loads
• 3-inch chamber
• Swivel studs on stock and fore-end
• Removable one-piece rail for optional optic or red dot
• Bead sight compatible with TruGlo sight systems
• Extra-full choke included (Win. choke pattern 1/2-32UN)
• Manual hammer blocking safety
• Recoil pad
Part No. / Description / MSRP
19252 / 301 Turkey Mossy Oak Bottomland .410, 26-inch barrel / $199
19253 / 301 Turkey Mossy Oak Obsession .410 26-inch barrel / $199
Learn more about Stevens by Savage Arms. Visit www.savagearms.com.
For further information: JJ Reich, Senior Communications Manager, Ammunition and Firearms, Emai: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com
Disclaimer
Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 18:44:10 UTC