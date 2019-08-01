Vista Outdoor : The No. 1 Name in Gun Care Partners with the World's Best Shooting Handguns

The No. 1 Name in Gun Care Partners with the World's Best Shooting Handguns

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - Hoppe's, the No. 1 name in gun care, and STI Firearms, makers of the 2011 ® , The World's Best Shooting Handguns are proud to announce a partnership.

'We are excited to announce a product partnership between STI and Hoppe's,' said Laurie Kokoruda, Senior Product Manager of Hoppe's. 'The two legacy brands are a natural fit, and when joined together, they offer a remarkable customer experience.

'STI Firearms manufactures the World's Best Shooting Handguns, the 2011®and Hoppe's is the market leader in gun care products. Hoppe's Black was the obvious choice for the 2011®because it is designed to withstand the most extreme conditions, which 2011®pistols are put through every day.'

STI Firearms will begin using Hoppe's products in their shop, and by September, every 2011®will ship with a sample of Hoppe's Black included.

Whatever your goals-winning a match, protecting your family and yourself, defending your community, or just hitting the target every time, the 2011®will help you achieve your best and win.

'We launched the 'To Shoot it is to Love it' 2011®Experience Campaign in 2019 to partner with dealers, retailers and events throughout the United States,' said Tony Pignato, CMO for STI Firearms. 'That experience places our 2011®handguns into the hands of consumers to show them what makes the 2011®the World's Best Shooting Handgun. We are thrilled to include Hoppe's with every gun, so customers can experience the World's Best Shooting Handguns cleaned and lubed by the No. 1 name in gun care products.'

Hoppe's, a Vista Outdoor brand, serves shooters of all disciplines, and offers gun care products that meet the rigorous standards Frank Hoppe established more than 115 years ago. To learn more, visit the website at www.hoppes.com.