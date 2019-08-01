Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC

(VSTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : The No. 1 Name in Gun Care Partners with the World's Best Shooting Handguns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

The No. 1 Name in Gun Care Partners with the World's Best Shooting Handguns

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - Hoppe's, the No. 1 name in gun care, and STI Firearms, makers of the 2011®, The World's Best Shooting Handguns are proud to announce a partnership.

'We are excited to announce a product partnership between STI and Hoppe's,' said Laurie Kokoruda, Senior Product Manager of Hoppe's. 'The two legacy brands are a natural fit, and when joined together, they offer a remarkable customer experience.

'STI Firearms manufactures the World's Best Shooting Handguns, the 2011®and Hoppe's is the market leader in gun care products. Hoppe's Black was the obvious choice for the 2011®because it is designed to withstand the most extreme conditions, which 2011®pistols are put through every day.'

STI Firearms will begin using Hoppe's products in their shop, and by September, every 2011®will ship with a sample of Hoppe's Black included.

Whatever your goals-winning a match, protecting your family and yourself, defending your community, or just hitting the target every time, the 2011®will help you achieve your best and win.

'We launched the 'To Shoot it is to Love it' 2011®Experience Campaign in 2019 to partner with dealers, retailers and events throughout the United States,' said Tony Pignato, CMO for STI Firearms. 'That experience places our 2011®handguns into the hands of consumers to show them what makes the 2011®the World's Best Shooting Handgun. We are thrilled to include Hoppe's with every gun, so customers can experience the World's Best Shooting Handguns cleaned and lubed by the No. 1 name in gun care products.'

Hoppe's, a Vista Outdoor brand, serves shooters of all disciplines, and offers gun care products that meet the rigorous standards Frank Hoppe established more than 115 years ago. To learn more, visit the website at www.hoppes.com.

For further information: Jake Edson, Communications Manager, Outdoor Products, (763) 323-3865, E-mail: pressroom@vistaoutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 21:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
05:40pVISTA OUTDOOR : The No. 1 Name in Gun Care Partners with the World's Best Shooti..
PU
07/29VISTA OUTDOOR : Speer's New Impact Component Bullets Tough, with High BC
PU
07/25VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Introduces Exclusive Buckmasters Bonded Centerfire Rifle..
PU
07/18VISTA OUTDOOR : CCI and Ruger Team Up on 70th Anniversary Commemorative Target L..
PU
07/18VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Sponsored Trap Shooter Ashley Carroll Strikes..
PU
07/18VISTA OUTDOOR : RCBS Is the Choice of Extreme Long Range Competitors
PU
07/18VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/17VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Continues Support of Kids & Clays
PU
07/16VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal and CCI are Proud Sponsors for the 2019 Scholastic Actio..
PU
07/16VISTA OUTDOOR : BLACKHAWK™ Releases Level 2 Compact (L2C) Version of New T..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 849 M
EBIT 2020 45,6 M
Net income 2020 11,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,22x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 416 M
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,25  $
Last Close Price 7,29  $
Spread / Highest target 78,3%
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
April Hoxie Foley Lead Independent Director
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC-36.56%416
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.23.46%5 787
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION4.07%4 281
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.14.62%3 282
BRP INC29.71%3 187
YETI HOLDINGS INC134.23%2 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group