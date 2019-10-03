Vista Outdoor : Win Federal Train + Protect Personal Defense Ammunition

ANOKA, Minnesota - When it comes to your personal defense strategy, it's a good idea to make sure you have an entire toolbox on hand, a Tactical Toolbox, if you will. Federal Ammunition has partnered with Brand Avalanche on a one of a kind sweepstakes: The Tactical Toolbox Giveaway!

By entering at tacticaltoolboxgiveaway.com, one lucky entry will win everything you need to learn, train, and defend your home. From firearms to gun accessories to cleaning kits and a security camera, this contest will fill your tactical toolbox and more including Federal American Eagle MSR 5.56 and Federal Train + Protect ammunition.

Federal Train + Protect uses the VHP bullet design to provide precision and practical performance at the range with instant reliable expansion on impact. The result is the ideal combination for training as well as defense.

The contest runs through midnight on October 31 with a total prize package valued at about $6,000. To check out all the products available in this sweepstakes, go to www.tacticaltoolboxgiveaway.comand enter today.

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.