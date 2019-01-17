Vista Outdoor : to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

ANOKA, Minn., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) will host its investor conference call on third quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 7 at 9:00 a.m. ET. In addition to the quarterly results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. The call can be accessed at Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 8175688. The recording will be available for one month after the call.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.

Media Contact Investor Contact Rocky Krivijanski Kelly Reisdorf (571) 343-7003 (763) 433-1028 media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

