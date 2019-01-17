Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC (VSTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vista Outdoor : to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 04:36pm EST

ANOKA, Minn., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) will host its investor conference call on third quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 7 at 9:00 a.m. ET. In addition to the quarterly results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. The call can be accessed at Vista Outdoor's website:  http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.)

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 8175688. The recording will be available for one month after the call.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.

Media Contact

Investor Contact

Rocky Krivijanski

Kelly Reisdorf

(571) 343-7003

(763) 433-1028

media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-to-release-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-300780355.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTA OUTDOOR INC
04:36pVISTA OUTDOOR : to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
01/16VISTA OUTDOOR : Primos Jumps into Hunting Dog Market with Premium Kennel
PU
01/16VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Announces New Blended HEAVYWEIGHT TSS
PU
01/14VISTA OUTDOOR : Speer Introduces New Look, Logo and Online Sales
PU
01/14VISTA OUTDOOR : Savage Delivers the Perfect Package
PU
01/09VISTA OUTDOOR : CCI Ammunition Will Launch Five New Rimfire Loads at the 2019 SH..
PU
01/09VISTA OUTDOOR : Primos Double Bull SurroundView Blind Receives Gear of the Year ..
PU
01/04VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Will Launch 25 New Products at the 2019 SHOT ..
PU
2018VISTA OUTDOOR : Speer Launches eCommerce to Sell Gold Dot and Reloading Componen..
PU
2018VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.