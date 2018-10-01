Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Visteon : Showcases Cockpit Electronics Technology to Support Electric Vehicles at EVS31 in Japan

10/01/2018 | 12:01am CEST

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading cockpit electronics supplier, is displaying products that will help support the industry shift toward electric vehicles at the International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition (EVS31) from Oct. 1-Oct. 3 in Kobe, Japan.

Visteon Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Visteon Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/)

EVs are a catalyst for rethinking a vehicle's electrical architecture and upgrading the cockpit to fully digital. Visteon is well-positioned for this shift, with a technology portfolio including all-digital instrument clusters, connected infotainment, and the industry-first SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller, which consolidates electronic control units (ECUs) and helps reduce weight and power consumption.   

At EVS31, Visteon will display products including:

  • A 4K instrument cluster with integrated driver monitoring infrared cameras for facial recognition and head and eye-gaze tracking, which will be important to assessing driver readiness to resume control of an automated vehicle.
  • A DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, which will provide automakers a fail-safe domain controller, with a high degree of computing power scalability, which supports the integration of data from multiple camera, Lidar and radar sensors. DriveCore™ is the first open platform in the industry that offers highly scalable computing power and software to perform late sensor fusion to enable rapid development of autonomous systems for Level 3 and above.
  • A low-cost, stand-alone V2X (vehicle-to-everything) module.
  • A SmartCore™ domain controller, launched with a European-based automaker in early 2018, which enables the integration of the instrument cluster, infotainment system and other features in a single ECU.

Visteon is exhibiting at Booth #153 in Hall 1 of the Kobe Convention Center.  The Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition is one of the largest international exhibitions in the field of EVs.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

Follow Visteon:
www.twitter.com/visteon  
www.youtube.com/visteon  
http://blog.visteon.com  
www.google.com/+visteon  
www.linkedin.com/company/visteon  
https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation  
https://www.instagram.com/visteon  
http://www.slideshare.net/VisteonCorporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visteon-showcases-cockpit-electronics-technology-to-support-electric-vehicles-at-evs31-in-japan-300721506.html

SOURCE Visteon Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
