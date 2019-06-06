Log in
Visteon Wins Jaguar Land Rover Supplier Excellence Award for Longstanding Relationship and Innovative Technology

06/06/2019 | 06:56am EDT

CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global cockpit electronics leader, has been recognized for providing innovative technology to Jaguar Land Rover over the course of a longstanding relationship. At the automaker’s recent annual Supplier Excellence Awards ceremony, Visteon was among a select group of suppliers honored for demonstrating technical innovation, on-time delivery and high quality standards, and for consistently meeting production and design challenges.

Since the start of the collaboration in 2001, Visteon has supported Jaguar Land Rover engineers and designers in the development of several innovative features for their global vehicle lines, including the industry-first fully reconfigurable digital instrument cluster launched in the 2009 Range Rover and the dual view display in 2015.

Visteon President and CEO Sachin Lawande received the award from Jaguar Land Rover’s CEO Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, and Ian Harnett, director of global purchasing.

“Visteon is delighted to be recognized for its contribution to Jaguar Land Rover’s expanding range of innovative new models in a longstanding collaborative partnership that has pioneered several technology firsts,” said Lawande. “We share a common passion for cockpit technology that can enhance safety and the user experience for all in-car occupants, and look forward to working with Jaguar Land Rover on new solutions for the next generation of vehicles.”

Visteon currently supplies a range of instrument clusters and information displays – including infotainment and rear seat entertainment – to the latest Jaguar F-PACE, I-PACE and E-PACE models in addition to the Jaguar XE and XJ range, as well as all Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque models and the Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2018. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

Follow Visteon:

http://twitter.com/visteon
http://www.youtube.com/user/visteon?feature=results_main 
http://blog.visteon.com/ 
http://www.linkedin.com/company/2865?trk=vsrp_companies_res_photo&trkInfo=VSRPsearchId:522343161373310041683,VSRPtargetId:2865,VSRPcmpt:primary 
https://plus.google.com/+visteon 
https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation 
https://www.instagram.com/visteon/ 
http://www.slideshare.net/VisteonCorporation 
http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg==?spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0

Contacts:

Media:

Jim Fisher
734-710-5557
734-417-6184 – mobile
jfishe89@visteon.com

Jonna Christensen
+44 7833 766461
Jonna.christensen@visteon.com

Investors:

Kris Doyle
734-710-7893
kdoyle@visteon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7514542c-102b-44be-8a41-8bbab029f801

Primary Logo

JLR Presents Supplier Excellence Award to Visteon

Visteon CEO Sachin Lawande (center) receives the Supplier Excellence Award from Jaguar Land Rover CEO Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth (far left) and Ian Harnett (far right), executive director, global purchasing. Others shown from left are Joanna Lumley (actress and JLR ambassador); Loick Griselain and Ian Scott of Visteon; and Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain Olympic cyclist and JLR ambassador).

© GlobeNewswire 2019
