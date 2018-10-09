Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Visteon Corp    VC

VISTEON CORP (VC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Visteon to Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Results on Thursday, Oct. 25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:56pm CEST

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC) plans to release its third-quarter 2018 financial results prior to 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 25. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call also is available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada: 866-411-5196 
Outside U.S./Canada: 970-297-2404

(Call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials and other supplemental information will be accessible in the investors section of Visteon's website. A news release on Visteon's third-quarter 2018 results will be available in the news section of the website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the phone replay is 7577718. The phone replay will be available for one week following the conference call.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, vehicle connectivity and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

Follow Visteon:

http://twitter.com/visteon
http://www.youtube.com/user/visteon?feature=results_main 
http://blog.visteon.com/ 
http://www.linkedin.com/company/2865?trk=vsrp_companies_res_photo&trkInfo=VSRPsearchId:522343161373310041683,VSRPtargetId:2865,VSRPcmpt:primary 
https://plus.google.com/+visteon 
https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation 
https://www.instagram.com/visteon/ 
http://www.slideshare.net/VisteonCorporation 
http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg==?spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0

Media Contact:
Jim Fisher
734-710-5557
734-417-6184 – mobile
jfishe89@visteon.com

Investor Contact:
Kris Doyle
734-710-7893
kdoyle@visteon.com

Visteon_wordmark_orange.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISTEON CORP
12:56pVisteon to Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Results on Thursday, Oct. 25
GL
10/01VISTEON : Showcases Cockpit Electronics Technology to Support Electric Vehicles ..
PR
09/26VISTEON : Premieres Industry-First SmartCore Cockpit Domain Controller on All-Ne..
AQ
09/25VISTEON : Premieres Industry-First SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller on..
AQ
09/25VISTEON : Premieres Industry-First SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller on..
PR
09/05VISTEON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/29Visteon to Participate in Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference on Sept. 5
GL
08/08VISTEON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/06MONDAY 8/6 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Vc, six
AQ
08/01VISTEON : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Annual Auto Conference on Aug. 8
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Auto sector pain from tariffs seen extending 
09/25BMW profit warning hangs over auto sector 
09/05Visteon (VC) Presents At Citi's 2018 Global Technology Conference - Slideshow 
09/01STOCKS TO WATCH : Time To Talk Valuation 
08/22Auto parts sector swings lower 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 161 M
EBIT 2017 284 M
Net income 2017 203 M
Finance 2017 329 M
Yield 2017 0,17%
P/E ratio 2017 14,12
P/E ratio 2018 13,35
EV / Sales 2017 0,73x
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
Capitalization 2 637 M
Chart VISTEON CORP
Duration : Period :
Visteon Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTEON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 134 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sachin S. Lawande President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis M. Scricco Non-Executive Chairman
Sunil K. Bilolikar Senior Vice President-Operations & Procurement
Christian A. Garcia EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Office
Markus Schupfner Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTEON CORP-28.25%2 637
DENSO CORP-17.40%39 860
CONTINENTAL-36.08%33 081
APTIV-6.05%21 100
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 879
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.83%17 596
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.