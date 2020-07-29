Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vistra Corp.    VST

VISTRA CORP.

(VST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vistra : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

IRVING, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share of Vistra's common stock, or $0.54 per share on an annualized basis. Consistent with the dividend paid in June 2020, this dividend represents an 8% increase from the company's quarterly common stock dividend paid in 2019.  The dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 16, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be Sept. 15, 2020.

Media
Meranda Cohn
214-875-8004
Media.Relations@vistracorp.com

Analysts
Molly Sorg
214-812-0046
Investor@vistracorp.com

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and offers over 40 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, which will be the largest of its kind in the world when it comes online. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about Vistra's environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-announces-quarterly-dividend-301102470.html

SOURCE Vistra


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur VISTRA CORP.
04:31pVISTRA : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
03:49pTXU ENERGY : Supports Customers and Communities Impacted by Hurricane Hanna
PR
06:18aCREATING WEALTH : Supporting Your Personal Matters With Sensitivity While Helpin..
AQ
07/16VISTRA CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
07/13TXU ENERGY : Expands Signature Summer Assistance Program to Help More Texans Sta..
PR
07/13VISTRA : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Aug. 5; Announces Virtual Inve..
PR
07/13CREATING WEALTH : Taking Successful Business Experience Overseas Through A Joint..
AQ
07/08TXU ENERGY : Supports Customers In Need of Electricity Bill-Payment Assistance, ..
PR
07/06VISTRA : Names Tom Farrah as New Chief Information Officer
PR
06/30TXU ENERGY : 's Newest Plan Provides Price Protection With Automatic Savings
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group