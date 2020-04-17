Dynegy : Donates $150,000 to Help Ohio Communities Impacted by COVID-19

CINCINNATI, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced it is committing $150,000 to support Ohio communities as they begin the process of economic recovery from COVID-19.

"As the painful effects of this pandemic continue, Dynegy and its employees are honored to assist in this immediate and impactful way to help meet critical needs in the communities we serve," said Brad Watson, Dynegy's director of community affairs. "Our company is inspired by the first responders, food bank workers, the community foundations assisting small businesses, and the health care workers fighting on behalf of us all. We stand with you – now, more than ever before."

The $150,000 donation will directly support communities and individuals to meet their most pressing needs, including funding for food banks, community assistance funds, hospital employees, and more.

$55,000 will go to Cincinnati organizations, including the Freestore Food Bank, United Way of Greater Cincinnati , hospital employee assistance funds at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center and The Christ Hospital, and childcare and food assistance programs through the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

"We can't thank the Dynegy team enough. Your generous donation will help us feed even more families who need our help now more than ever," said Matt Habash, President & CEO of Mid-Ohio Collective. "In fact, the households we're now serving at our Kroger Community Pantry have increased by nearly 170 percent compared to this time last year. Your contribution will help us continue to provide healthy and nutritious food to our neighbors across our network."

Dynegy's donation to communities in Ohio is part of a $2 million commitment to non-profits and social service agencies across the country from Dynegy's parent company, Vistra. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider and the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST).

