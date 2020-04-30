Dynegy : Donates $60,000 to Fund Critical COVID-19 Relief in Chicago Area

CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced it is committing $60,000 to support the Chicago area, as individuals and households begin the process of economic recovery from COVID-19.

"Our company is inspired by the Chicago food banks working to meet unprecedented need, small businesses doing what it takes to stay afloat, and childcare workers providing an essential service to Chicagoland families," said Brad Watson, Dynegy's director of community affairs. "As the painful effects of this pandemic continue, Dynegy and its employees are honored to assist the Chicago area in an immediate and impactful way."

The $60,000 donation will directly support households and individuals to meet their most pressing needs, including funding for food banks, community assistance funds, and childcare.

$30,000 will go to food banks, including The Northern Illinois Food Bank and The Greater Chicago Food Depository

will go to food banks, including The Northern Illinois Food Bank and The Greater Chicago Food Depository $20,000 will go to The Chicago Community Trust's COVID-19 Response Fund, which provides essential aid to those most impacted by the pandemic

will go to The Chicago Community Trust's COVID-19 Response Fund, which provides essential aid to those most impacted by the pandemic $10,000 will go to Chicago Youth Centers and The YMCA of Metro Chicago, to provide critical youth support and childcare

"Through the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, we are committed to supporting the most vulnerable in our region by providing access to essential services such as emergency food and supplies, health services, and financial assistance through direct cash transfers, as well as mortgage, rent and utility assistance," said Dr. Helene Gayle President and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust. "As needs continue to grow, we know it's going to take all of these resources and much more to address the emergent needs as we continue to deploy emergency assistance rapidly."

Dynegy's donation to organizations across Chicago is part of a $2 million commitment to non-profits and social service agencies nationwide from Dynegy's parent company, Vistra. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

Media

Jenny Lyon

214-875-8004

Media.Relations@vistraenergy.com

SOURCE Dynegy