Vistra Energy : Statement on Racial Injustice

IRVING, Texas - June 2, 2020 - Vistra Chief Administrative Officer and EVP Carrie Kirby released the following statement:

'Yesterday, CEO Curt Morgan addressed employees via our weekly COVID-19 live stream and felt compelled to discuss racial injustice in our country. I feel it's important to more broadly share his sentiments. Watch here: https://vimeo.com/425240682/6e972a6eb7

We are appalled by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey, and countless others. Every single human life is priceless, and racism, brutality, and bias have no place in our great nation. As a leader of 5,000 employees of diverse backgrounds, I am concerned about the racial bias that continues today. As Curt mentioned, many of our coworkers have experienced unfair treatment, inequality, and fear at times in their lives, and we cannot be complacent in the face of such an unacceptable reality. Regardless of how far we have come in this country, we still have a long way to go. More work is needed and we can only do it through open and honest conversation.

Vistra has long seen the benefits of embracing diversity in our workplace and has always been committed to bettering our communities. We embrace our responsibility to work with our civic leaders to help solve our issues through dialogue, understanding, and meaningful action. Our country and our people deserve better. This needs to be a turning point; we cannot afford the consequences of not addressing this now.'