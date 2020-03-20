Log in
Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/20/2020 | 08:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.03.2020 / 13:20
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/

20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1002883  20.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1002883&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
