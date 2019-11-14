Log in
Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/14/2019 | 02:25am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
14.11.2019 / 08:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 21, 2019 German: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/ English: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/


14.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

912727  14.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
