DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.11.2019 / 08:23

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 21, 2019 German: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/ English: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/

14.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

