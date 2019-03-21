Log in
Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/21/2019

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
21.03.2019 / 14:49
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 German: https://www.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: https://www.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/ English: https://www.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/


21.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

790363  21.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
